ApeCoin price trades around $1.73, which is a critical juncture that could trigger a volatile move.

A decisive breakout could trigger a 22% rally that could extend and result in 65% gains.

On the other hand, a breakdown of the uptrend and production of a lower low below $1.60 will invalidate the bullish thesis for APE.

ApeCoin price currently sits at an extremely important level that could make or break APE holders’ wallets. Investors need to be extremely cautious due to the uncertain nature of Bitcoin price, which seems top-heavy.

ApeCoin price at crossroads

ApeCoin (APE) price has been struggling to overcome the $1.73 hurdle for nearly three weeks. This level is the midpoint of the $0.953 to $2.12 range, created in mid-August. With Bitcoin price moving sideways, altcoins have a chance of triggering a bullish breakout.

If ApeCoin price can produce a clean flip of the $1.73 hurdle into a support floor, it could kickstart a 22% upswing to the range high of $2.12. A surge in buying pressure at this point could catalyze a breakout from the rangebound movement and extend the uptrend by 37%.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the midpoint of 50, suggesting that the bullish momentum is cooling off and has a chance of bouncing from here. The same can be seen with the Awesome Oscillator (AO).

APE/USDT 1-day chart

However, if ApeCoin price fails to produce a decisive flip of the $1.73 support level, it could slide lower and tag the $1.60 support level. A breakdown of this level in the four-hour time frame will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

In such a case, ApeCoin price could revisit the range low of $1.34 after a 16% downswing.