- ApeCoin price trades around $1.73, which is a critical juncture that could trigger a volatile move.
- A decisive breakout could trigger a 22% rally that could extend and result in 65% gains.
- On the other hand, a breakdown of the uptrend and production of a lower low below $1.60 will invalidate the bullish thesis for APE.
ApeCoin price currently sits at an extremely important level that could make or break APE holders’ wallets. Investors need to be extremely cautious due to the uncertain nature of Bitcoin price, which seems top-heavy.
Also read: ApeCoin price gains at risk as on-chain metrics turn bearish
ApeCoin price at crossroads
ApeCoin (APE) price has been struggling to overcome the $1.73 hurdle for nearly three weeks. This level is the midpoint of the $0.953 to $2.12 range, created in mid-August. With Bitcoin price moving sideways, altcoins have a chance of triggering a bullish breakout.
If ApeCoin price can produce a clean flip of the $1.73 hurdle into a support floor, it could kickstart a 22% upswing to the range high of $2.12. A surge in buying pressure at this point could catalyze a breakout from the rangebound movement and extend the uptrend by 37%.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the midpoint of 50, suggesting that the bullish momentum is cooling off and has a chance of bouncing from here. The same can be seen with the Awesome Oscillator (AO).
Read more:
APE/USDT 1-day chart
However, if ApeCoin price fails to produce a decisive flip of the $1.73 support level, it could slide lower and tag the $1.60 support level. A breakdown of this level in the four-hour time frame will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, ApeCoin price could revisit the range low of $1.34 after a 16% downswing.
Read more: ApeCoin price recovery rally threatened, $16.68 million worth APE tokens due to flood markets in cliff unlock
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle
The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.
Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery
The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.