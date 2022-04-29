Futures tracking ApeCoin’s APE tokens lost about $36 million in liquidations during a volatile 24 hours, data show.
-
Liquidations in the crypto market occur when a trader has insufficient funds to fund a margin call, which is when an exchange asks for extra collateral to keep the trading position funded.
-
APE prices jumped to more than $27.50 on Thursday evening from $19 on Wednesday, before profit-taking saw the tokens decline to as low as $20.48 in Asian morning hours on Friday. Such movement occurred in an otherwise little-changed crypto market, with bitcoin and ether moving just 2% in the past 24 hours.
APE tokens saw volatile trading in the past 24 hours. (TradingView)
-
APE has more than doubled from mid-April's levels around $11, with the volatility leading to an increase in trading volume on the token's futures. Liquidations have increased in parallel: APE futures have racked up millions of dollars in losses – higher than usual – for their traders several times in the past weeks.
-
Thursday’s volatility came as virtual pockets of land went on sale on the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, confirming rumors from last week. The land was sold exclusively for APE through a Dutch auction, which probably drove APE prices up.
-
Most of the liquidations on APE in the past hours arose from short traders, or those betting against higher prices. Some $24.88 million worth of shorts were liquidated, data show, compared with $11 million in longs.
-
Crypto exchange OKX saw $10 million in liquidations, the most among all exchanges, followed by Binance at $9 million and Bybit at $7.98 million.
-
The higher-than-usual liquidation activity on APE was comparable to $37 million on ether futures, making them one of the most traded crypto futures in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin futures, however, continued to lead with in excess of $66.29 million.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Therefore, investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
Shiba Inu price consolidates after mixed sentiment from Apple
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks heavy in ASIA PAC as investors are again reassessing the situation after the sigh of relief following Facebook’s earnings on Thursday.
Legendary trader predicts Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Ripple, Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin price crash
Peter Brandt is a legendary crypto trader and analyst. Brandt has accurately predicted significant events like the Bitcoin price crash of 2018, and the analyst has observed similar trends in the current market.
Coinbase effect could disappear after STEPN pump and dump, exchange outlines plan of action
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase revealed plans to take steps to get rid of information asymmetries that allow users to guess altcoins getting listed on the exchange.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.