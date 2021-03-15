Bitcoin set a new all-time high, overcoming technical and psychological levels. $60K has long been a very desirable price level for most crypto market participants. The new historical high was at $61.5K, after which Bitcoin began to correct, rolling back at some point below $55K, where it is still getting support from buyers.
The benchmark cryptocurrency will have to go through a consolidation process and possibly a few more local corrections. Sellers' pressure at levels above $60K promises to be quite strong, although so far, there is little reason to doubt further purchases due to increased interest in the sector from companies and funds.
The move to new all-time highs over the weekend was probably speculative on the part of retail investors. Last week ended near the highs, so new buyers had little trouble pushing BTC up. However, the new working week started with a more than 10% correction.
How long will the buyers stay in the market? The support program means Americans will once again get money from the government into their accounts. Another $1400 check is one more reason to speculate that U.S. residents will have some free money to invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies.
Thus, we can assume that the rally is not close to the end and will still show a number of historical highs. The next important point of resistance could be $70K, but we should also expect that the markets will face crucial tests in the coming weeks.
Greed has its limits too, and very often, it intensifies before a wide sell-off. The crypto market in general and Bitcoin, in particular, show a very strong correlation to the high-tech sector. During the last 12 months, it was this sector that showed the main growth, but it cannot last forever. Sooner or later, investors will start to pay attention to other stocks, not only tech, and the strategy will become more long-term and less speculative.
As the global economy recovers from the lockdown, other industries may take priority. This point may be the beginning of a trend reversal in cryptocurrencies.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP recovery becomes a major uphill battle despite stronger on-chain metrics
Ripple is trading at $0.43 after losing the ground above $0.45. Last week's trading was difficult for the bulls, especially with the intense selling pressure under $0.5. At the time of writing, XRP's least resistance path is downwards, particularly after losing the ground above a crucial technical pattern.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
With the rapid surge of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the latest developments on Ethereum 2.0, Ether’s price has been steadily rising. Ethereum (ETH) recorded a new all-time high in February, breaking the $2,000 barrier mark for the first time.
GRT sellers threaten a 25% drop if this key level is breached
The Graph price is consolidating in an ascending parallel channel, indicating a breakdown of the setup soon. A 25% correction to $1.22 is possible if GRT slices through the channel’s lower trendline. However, a decisive close above the 50, 100, and 200 moving averages (MA) could reignite an optimistic scenario.
Polygon hints at a 25% surge after bouncing off stable support level
Matic price saw a correction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.37 after its 93% bull rally. A 25% upswing is on the horizon as MATIC bounces off this a confluence of support. A bearish scenario will come into the picture if the 0.37 level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.