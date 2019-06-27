Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform now allowing Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin Cash (BCH) payments

Twitch which is a popular streaming gaming platform, are again allowing Bitcoin and BCH payments.

Previously this was reported to have been removed back in March, which was down somewhat discreetly.

Twitch, the streaming gaming platform, which is Amazon-owned. They recently are now allowing Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) payments again.

As a recap, back in March Twitch discreetly removed Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as payment options for subscriptions by taking off the Bitpay as a payment method. Per the report,

It can now be seen that Bitpay has been enabled again as a payment processor on the platfo