- Algorand price is recovery mode since the start of the new year, rallying by 25%.
- ALGO’s next bullish targets lie 8% higher at $0.225.
- Invalidation of the uptrend could arise from a breach below $0.20.
Algorand price is displaying a stunning bullish performance. Still, subtle cues of the uptrend show a need for caution to be applied.
Algorand price makes a complete U-turn
Algorand price has forgotten the bearish sentiment lingering around risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. On January 12, the scalable blockchain token stands elevated 25% above the New Year's opening price. While early bulls have yet to secure their profits, the ALGO price displayed subtle cues that merit the question of the uptrend's health.
Algorand price currently auctions at $0.21. The ongoing rally, whose biggest pullback was a 4% correction between January 4-5, has an angled slope of 62 degrees. With the exception of the January 5 down day, every day within this month has yielded bullish returns for investors entering the developing trend.
The next bullish target lies at 8% above the current market value at $0.225. The target zone played a role of support in December's final stages before a 29% downswing ensued. Traders should be wary, though, as the volume indicator remains shallow during the current rally compared to the previous decline. A volume indicator is a useful tool to gauge market participants' strength. The lack of buyers displayed could suggest that only retail investors are involved in the current uptrend, an opportunity for smart money market makers to take advantage of.
ALGO/USDT 1-day chart
Invalidation of the uptrend could arise from a breach below the newly established trend line. Currently, the aforementioned level is priced at $0.2010, a 5% decline from the current Algorand price. A tag of the low could induce a retest of the uptrend's origin point near $0.16. The ALGO price would decline by 25% if the bears were successful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
