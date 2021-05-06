Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO at inflection point as bulls face stiff supply barrier

- Algorand price faces a wide area of resistance after surging nearly 16%.
- ALGO needs to clear the supply zone that extends from $1.50 to $1.63 to have any chance of surging higher.
- A 15% downtrend to $1.25 is likely if the buyers fail to shatter the said resistance level.
Algorand price faces a blockade that has rejected it multiple times over the past months. Now, ALGO is trying to take another jab at this level.
Algorand price at a decisive moment
The 12-hour chart shows Algorand price stuck between $0.97 and $1.54 for almost three months. Although there were a few deviations from bulls trying to break out, they were hammered down.
At the time of writing, ALGO surged nearly 34% in under ten days and is steadily heading toward the supply zone that stretches from $1.50 to $1.63. A break out above this area will signal that the bullish momentum has overwhelmed the market sellers.
Under these conditions, Algorand price could rise 10% to retest the recent swing high at $1.79 or the pivot point on February 12 at $1.84.
If the bullish momentum persists beyond this point, ALGO could easily swing 23% to tag the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $2.21.
ALGO/USDT 12-hour chart
The bullish thesis mentioned above depends solely on the fact that buyers overwhelm the sellers and break through the supply zone. However, if the momentum falls short, sellers could trigger a 15% downtrend to $1.25.
A breakdown of this level would invalidate the optimistic scenario and kickstart another 15% downswing to $1.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
