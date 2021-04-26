- Algorand rebounds from the 100-day simple moving average, but volume is uninspired.
- ALGO triggers the April 23 bullish hammer candlestick pattern.
- Late March low and 50% retracement level team up to halt correction.
Algorand price strength proves to be sustainable today, and it lays the groundwork for a rally to the ascending channel’s upper trend line at $1.64.
Algorand price bounces out of bed for a 20% gain
After catching speculators in a bull trap on April 17, ALGO immediately turned down and declined almost 50% before marking a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on April 23. The bottom slightly undercut the convergence of the late March low with the 50% retracement level at $0.98.
Today ALGO traded above the hammer’s high at $1.195, triggering a buy signal that has carried the digital token above the channel’s lower trend line and close to the 50-day SMA at $1.27. If the rally sticks, it clarifies the short-term outlook and opens a path to the channel’s upper trend line at $1.64.
The 50-day SMA at $1.27 is the first obstacle for Algorand price, followed by the mid-line of the channel at $1.38 and then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April decline at $1.47. A pause or mild reversal may unfold at the 78.6% retracement at $1.62, but it is anticipated that the magnet effect associated with the upper trend line will pull ALGO to $1.64.
Higher targets will need to be determined after ALGO reaches the channel’s upper trend line.
ALGO/USD daily chart
The cryptocurrency market can turn on a dime, and a new bearish turn would knock ALGO below the lower trend line and to the 100-day SMA at $1.11 again. A test of this month’s low at $0.95 would have to be considered, dependent on the impulsiveness of the decline. Further weakness will not find support until the February low at $0.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Since the pioneer crypto and the stock market have shown signs of being in sync since early this year, the cryptocurrency ecosystem might feel the ripples of the market’s earnings season, set to happen this week.
Chainlink pushes for $40 as key indicator flashes buy signal
Chainlink price has seen a massive rebound in the past 24 hours as the entire cryptocurrency market recovered significantly. The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
SEC claims Ripple did not disclose data vital for determining securities law violations
United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) attorney Jorge Tenreir stated in a letter filed to a New York court that Ripple and its executives have not disclosed data critical to the ongoing legal battle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.