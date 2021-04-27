Algorand price looks for a 45% upswing but faces one last barrier

- Algorand price is contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset must climb above a key resistance level for a massive breakout.
- Algorand momentum shifted in favor of the bears in the last week.
Algorand price had a massive rally in February and another spike on April 17 to $1.8. However, the digital asset got rejected from a key resistance trend line and is trying to hold above a significant support level.
Algorand price aims for a massive breakout
On the 12-hour chart, Algorand price has formed an ascending broadening wedge pattern that can be drawn connecting the higher lows and higher highs with two trend lines that separate from each other.
ALGO/USD 12-hour chart
There is a strong resistance area between $1.27 to $1.33 where the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA are currently located. A breakout above this point should quickly drive Algorand price toward $1.5 initially and as high as $1.9 in the longer term.
ALGO/USD 1-hour chart
However, on the hourly chart, Algorand had a breakdown from an ascending wedge pattern which has a 10% price target down to $1.14. The only support level in-between is located at $1.18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
