Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO primed for a 28% upswing from an ascending triangle pattern

- Algorand price is stuck between 50 and 100 four-hour moving average on the 4-hour chart.
- SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal falls in line with the ascending triangle pattern's bullish bias.
- A decisive close above $1.15 would confirm a 28% upswing in ALGO price to $1.48.
Algorand price entered consolidation after dropping nearly 45% between February 20 and 23. The recent upswing has pushed ALGO above the 50 four-hour moving average (MA), indicating a surge in bullish momentum, but it is still trading under the 100 four-hour MA.
Algorand price aims for a higher high
Algorand price shows the presence of aggressive buyers scooping up almost every drop resulting in a series of higher lows. On the other hand, sellers have rejected virtually every upswing until now, which has led to the formation of a horizontal resistance barrier at $1.15. By connecting these swing lows and the supply barrier using trendlines, an ascending triangle pattern forms.
This technical formation predicts a 28% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and the first swing low and adding it to the breakout point at $1.15. So, a four-hour candlestick close above the aforementioned level puts ALGO at $1.48.
Adding credence to this bullish outlook is the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal, which flashed on February 27.
ALGO/USDT 4-hour chart
Investors should note that a four-hour candlestick close below the $1.04 will invalidate the ascending triangle pattern and the 50 four-hour MA. In such a case, Algorand price would continue its trajectory and correct by 28%. This pullback would place ALGO at $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses.
BAND Protocol Price Prediction: BAND poised for a 35% drop
Band Protocol price ended its two-month-long consolidation inside an ascending parallel channel on February 25. Now, the leftover bullish momentum is trying to push BAND higher but to no avail.
Ethereum faces uphill battle but bulls can stay hopeful above $1,300
ETH/USD nurses the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a week, while picking up bids to $1,490 amid initial Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin portrays a bounce inside a bearish chart pattern. Five-week-old horizontal area ...
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout
CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.