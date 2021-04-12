Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO needs to slice through this crucial level for 33% upswing

- Algorand price is forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, indicating a 33% upswing shortly.
- A decisive close above $1.68 will confirm the bullish narrative and propel ALGO higher.
- If the $1.31 support level is broken down, a 17% downswing to $1.07 seems likely.
The Algorand price is on the verge of confirming a bullish pattern that could reverse its trend.
Algorand price edges closer to a reversal
The Algorand price is on an upward trend since the 20% crash on February 23, forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. ALGO set up a lower low on March 25, which created the head, while the swing lows on either side are known as shoulders.
These swing lows have hit a dead-end around the inclined resistance barrier, forming the setup’s neckline. A breach of $1.54 signals a breakout and projects a 33% upswing, determined by adding the depth between the head and the neckline.
While ALGO spiked through this crucial level at the time of writing, aggressive sellers have pushed the price lower. Hence, a decisive close above this level is a must for a bull rally.
In case of a breakout, the ALGO price will face a stiff resistance barrier at $1.68, the breakout line set up by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
Slicing through this level will propel the Algorand price to the intended target at $2.06.
ALGO/USDT 12-hour chart
It could spell disaster for the ALGO price if the sellers break down the immediate support barrier at $1.50. In such a case, a 12.5% descent to $1.31 seems likely.
If the Algorand price stays below this area for an extended period, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. An increase in selling pressure here might result in an 18% drop to the MRI’s State Trend Support at $1.08.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bull market top to be beyond $60K as miners and whales drive price higher
Bitcoin has recorded a 101% return in Q1 this year, outperforming many traditional assets. Institutional demand continues to be a massive driver for the Bitcoin price. Miners have stopped selling the leading cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin whale addresses have been increasing.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK approaches make-or-break point
Chainlink price failed to overcome the resistance barrier at $35 for the third time in a row. A decisive close above $37.40 could seal the bullish fate, but a breakdown of $30 could also trigger a downtrend.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin price breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.