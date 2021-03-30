- Algorand price rebound appears corrective from the February low.
- Topside trendline complicates a rush to new 2021 highs.
- ALGO is still overbought on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Algorand price had been drifting higher in an ascending channel before the sell-off in the cryptocurrency market last week. The downside has been contained by a trifecta of support defined by the 10-week simple moving average (SMA), the psychologically important $1.00, and the 0.236 retracement level of the 2020-2021 bull market at $0.936.
Algorand price clarity being suffocated by a tight price range
At the beginning of February, the height of panic buying, ALGO cleared a topside trendline and later peaked above the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level of the 2019-2020 bear market. Over the past five weeks, the altcoin has failed to recover the topside trendline lost in the February crash.
The resistance and support levels are obvious in ALGO. Price needs to close above the topside trendline at $1.306 on a weekly basis to raise the neutral bias to bullish. The next target is the 0.786 retracement level at $1.712, followed by the February high at $1.905. If things go well, ALGO could return to the all-time high at $3.774 in the longer term.
ALGO/USD weekly chart
Equally possible is a weekly close below the trifecta of support mentioned above. A shift to a negative bias would have bears targeting the August 2020 high at $0.767, followed by the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020-2021 bull market at $0.603.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Swipe draws nigh to 50% technical upswing
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact.
OMG Network bound for massive move as $8 beckons
OMG Network has sustained an uptrend from the support embraced at $4. An ascending parallel channel has since March kept the bears in check. However, upward price action is still limited by the upper boundary resistance.
Trading veteran says Coinbase could be going bankrupt
Coinbase has, over the years, grown to become one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. It is by far the most prominent digital exchange firm in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.