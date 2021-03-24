Algorand price falls below crucial support for the first time in four months

- Algorand price faell below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for the first time since December 23, 2020.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a balance between buyers and sellers.
- Investors must watch for support around the psychological level of $1.00.
Algorand price defined an ascending channel for 25 days, just above the 50-day SMA. On Monday, ALGO closed decisively below the lower trendline and the medium-term moving average. It could be a sign of impatience among traders or an alert that a deeper correction is about to unfold.
Algorand price breakdown could be short-lived
A spike in selling did not drive the ALGO decline below the ascending channel and the 50-day SMA. In fact, volume on Monday was 50% below the daily average of 60.88M.
A continuation of the ALGO breakdown will find immediate and substantive support at the convergence of $1.00 with the 0.50 retracement level at $0.98, representing a loss of 14% from the current price level.
Another significant Algorand price level comes in at the August 2019 high and the February 23 low at $0.85. A final but equally important support is at the confluence of the August 2020 high with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.77.
Each of the levels mentioned above present good risk levels for nimble traders, but beware that a price vacuum exists below $0.77.
ALGO/USD daily chart
A daily close inside the channel will be the first signal that this week’s weakness is just a shake-out of impatient traders. The channel’s mid-line at $1.38 is a critical resistance going back to March 5, followed by the channel’s upper trendline at $1.54.
In either direction, the ALGO chart has marked support and resistance levels that should keep sharp moves contained in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
XRP at the threshold, ready for takeoff
Ripple is trending upwards after rebounding from last week's support of around $0.4. The bullish leg recently hit highs slightly above $0.6, but the momentum has fizzled out.
LINK treads on shaky ground amid seemingly imminent freefall
Chainlink recently lost crucial support provided by a key technical pattern. This opened Pandora’s box as bulls focused on securing higher support. The area at $26 remained unbroken, with LINK making a shallow rebound above $27.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ on track to surge 28%
Enjin Coin price’s 13% surge helped breach a falling wedge pattern. This setup forecasts a 28% upswing to $2.95. ENJ supply barrier at $2.65 could deter this bull rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.