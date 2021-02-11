Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5

- Algorand fires up towards all-time highs after breaking above August 2020 resistance.
- The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD.
- Algorand’s uptrend could reach exhaustion if the TD Sequential indicator flashes a sell signal.
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05. Note that jumping past $1.55 (next key hurdle) will set the pace for gains towards $2.5.
Algorand bullish outlook is technically supported
The $1.6 billion altcoin is exchanging hands at $1.16 at the time of writing. These ongoing gains occurred after ALGO sliced through August 2020 resistance at $0.75. In addition to that, the bullish narrative has been validated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
The MACD is a momentum oscillator utilized in trading trends but rarely used to identify overbought and oversold conditions. The indicator manifests on a chart with a couple of trendlines oscillating with no boundaries. Note that the crossover of these two lines is a trading signal resembling that of the moving average system.
It is essential to keep in mind that crossing above the midline (zero line) is regarded bullish, while crossing below the same line is bearish. Moreover, when the MACD line (blue) crosses above the signal line, it is bullish. On the other hand, the trend tends to flip bearish when the MACD line crosses under the signal line.
In the case of Algorand, the trend is currently bullish and likely to remain so until the MACD line crosses below the signal line. As mentioned, trading above $1.55 would boost the token's value toward $2.5. The remaining journey to all-time highs will depend on ALGO's ability to hold above higher support.
ALGO/USD daily chart
A comprehensive look at the daily chart reveals the formation of a golden cross. The pattern occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. For instance, the 100 Simple Moving Average has just crossed above the 200 SMA, cementing the bulls' presence in the market.
Looking at the other side of the picture
The TD Sequential indicator, which can be used in identifying the positions where an asset's uptrend or downtrend exhausts itself, is likely to present a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. This indicator is useful when looking for price points where one can buy or sell.
ALGO/USD 12-hour chart
A sell signal comes in a green nine candlestick. It is validated when its low closes the day above the lows of the sixth and seventh candles. Therefore, Algorand's uptrend could be nearing its elastic limit, which might see a correction come into the picture. Note that support will be provided at $0.75 and the 50 SMA, currently holding the ground at $0.55 on the 12-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
Ripple bulls require a ride through 0.5500 to mark dominance
XRP/USD picks up bids to 0.5070 as crypto traders prepare to close Wednesday’s books. The ripple pair rose to the highest since February 01 during the early hours of the day before stepping back from 0.5422.
Bitcoin pullback eyes former resistance-turned-support around $42,000
BTC/USD takes rounds to $45,000 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major keeps consolidation of gains from the record top, marked on Monday, while teasing short-term bears. Two-month-old support line adds to the downside filters.
Vechain price is inside a tightening range awaiting a potential 40% move
Vechain has been trading inside a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and has established an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The trend seems to favor the bulls which need to crack a key resistance level for a 40% breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.