Algorand price at risk as momentum shifts back in favor of the bears

- Algorand price remains contained inside an ascending wedge pattern.
- ALGO got rejected from a key resistance level and could fall even lower.
- Algorand sellers target $0.8 as the next potential target.
Algorand has been trading inside an uptrend since February 23, trying to recover from a 55% correction. Unfortunately, it seems that bears have the upper hand in the short-term as ALGO got rejected from a critical resistance level.
Algorand price faces a potential sell-off down to $0.8
On the 4-hour chart, Algorand price remains bounded in an ascending wedge. ALGO got rejected from $1.18, which is the 50-SMA, and it's closely located to the upper trendline resistance level. This rejection can quickly push Algorand down to the lower boundary of the pattern at $1.05.
Click here to ALGO/USD 4-hour chart on TradingView
A breakdown below the key support level at $1.05 has the potential to drive ALGO down to $0.8, a 23% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
To invalidate the bearish outlook, bulls must push Algorand price above the 50-SMA and the upper resistance trendline located at $1.20. A breakout above this point should swiftly drive Algorand price to a high of $1.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
