Algorand Market Update: ALGO announced as the official chain for USDC

- Algorand was created by Turing award winner Silvio Micali.
- The protocol uses a unique pure proof-of-stake (PPOS) consensus algorithm.
- ALGO/USD is presently aiming for the $0.50 psychological level.
Circle’s USD-backed stablecoin “USDC,” has now officially launched on Algorand’s mainnet. This makes Algorand the first chain since Ethereum to have the two most popular USD-backed stablecoins – Tether and USDC.
Circle and USDC
Circle is a Goldman Sachs-backed global financial technology firm. USDC has leveraged Circle’s considerable clout to become the fastest-growing stablecoin in the market. USDC’s main aim is to enable companies of all sizes to realize the true power of stablecoins and public blockchains.
What is Algorand?
Founded by Turing award winner, Silvio Micali, Algorand aims to remove friction from global financial transactions through its pure-proof-of-stake blockchain protocol. Algorand uses pure proof-of-stake (PPOS) is a lot faster and fairer than the traditional POS protocol. In traditional POS, a node’s voting power is directly proportional to the size of its stake, creating a wealth disparity within the system. PPOS selects a token holder randomly from the network, regardless of the size of the stake. Every participant gets to be a winner, within this system.
Algorand and USDC
As a part of the partnership, both Algorand and Circle will promote the unique benefits of USDC on the former’s blockchain for institutions looking to build large-scale DeFi applications. Circle's big aim in Q3 2020 is to provide the industry with "a simple and seamless API" for moving payments between USDC on Ethereum and USDC on Algorand. This way, users will be able to enjoy a high level of interoperability and have a seamless experience across digital wallets and exchanges.
How USDC benefits Algorand
- Growing Use of USDC - USDC has crossed $50 billion transaction volume since launch with its $2.5 billion worth of USDC issued. USDC is very popular in platforms like Compound, Maker, REN, Nuo, etc.
- Major Investors - Circle already has an impressive investor portfolio. Investors include Bitmain, Goldman Sachs, Breyer Capital (of Facebook’s Jim Breyer), IDG Capital (of Baidu, Tencent), etc. By associating themselves with these investors, Algorand will receive a major boost.
- Increased Transaction Volume - With the rapidly increasing transaction volume of USDC, Algorand will experience a very high level of chain utilization. This is actually in favor of Algorand, as it is built focusing on handling high throughput and scalability.
- Attract other high-value stablecoins - Adding the top two stablecoins (USDT and USDC) to its blockchain will definitely attract other valuable stablecoins and convince them to adopt the Algorand protocol.
Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand, said about USDC:
This is a defining milestone for frictionless mainstream payments as well as sophisticated financial applications. This launch brings together the convenience of USDC and an advanced protocol for global financial exchange in which Layer-1 smart contracts are as simple and secure as ordinary payments.
ALGO/USD daily chart
ALGO/USD bounced up from the $0.345 support level and has gone up to $0.424 since yesterday. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum following the recent bullish price action. The buyers will want to sustain their momentum and break past resistance at $0.4516 (SMA 50), $0.4685 and $0.4769 (SMA 20). If they manage to do so, then the price should be able to break above the $0.50 psychological level.
ALGO/USD hourly chart
The hourly ALGO/USD price charted seven straight bullish sessions, going up from $0.3545 to $0.4321. Following that, the $0.43 resistance line has repeatedly thwarted the price, preventing any further upward movement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC on the threshold for liftoff to $10,800
Bitcoin has been in consolidation for over a week now following initial free-fall from highs above $12,000. The support range between $9,800 and $10,000 turned out to help the bellwether digital asset. Frequent attempts have been made to ...
Ampleforth Price Analysis: AMPL rushes up by >50% in the early hours of Thursday
AMPL/USD daily price has jumped from $0.767 to $1.22, going up by a staggering 59% in the early hours of Thursday. The MACD shows that the market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish. Finally, the SMA 20 is looking to cross ...
Algorand Market Update: ALGO announced as the official chain for USDC
Circle’s USD-backed stablecoin “USDC,” has now officially launched on Algorand’s mainnet. This makes Algorand the first chain since Ethereum to have the two most popular USD-backed stablecoins – Tether and USDC. Circle is ...
Cryptocurrency Market News: Whales moved more than $180 million in BTC, XRP, and ETH
BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,305 after defending the $10,000 level again. Bulls have already defended this level for a week straight and whales are already moving significant quantities of cryptocurrencies around.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.