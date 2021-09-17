- Algorand down -22% from weekly highs.
- Algorand has another -20% to go.
- Bulls trapped, accelerating sell-off.
Algorand price faces a reduction in volume interest at all-time highs. Late-term buyers above $2.00 now experience increased pressure to sell as Algorand slowly and painfully loses value. Selling pressure is likely to continue.
Algorand price faces continued and accelerated selling pressure, return to $1.60 in play
Algorand price has made some insane moves this week. From the open of the weekly candlestick, bulls pushed up as much as +27% only to have sellers step in and retrace over 100% of that entire move. The current weekly candlestick is one of the most bearish candlestick patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis: Gravestone Doji.
Late buyers above the $2.00 – and specifically, the $2.20 range – are increasingly under pressure and feeling the pinch as their positions become more and more in the red. If bears continue to put sell pressure on Algorand price, there probably be a mini flash-crash below the weekly low of $1.8620.
The target zone for support is the $1.60 value area. This is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level as well as the weekly Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen levels. Perhaps more than any other factor, the gap between the current close and the weekly Tenkan-Sen is why a fast drop towards $1.60 is likely.
Algorand/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
The oscillators confirm likely downside pressure and that it will likely be sustained. The Relative Strength Index topped out a little below the first oversold condition at 80. Between the candlestick chart and the Composite Index, there are some discrepancies. There are higher highs on the candlestick chart but lower highs on the Composite Index – a condition known as regular bearish divergence.
For bulls to invalidate any current bearish sentiment, they need to push the Algorand price back to the all-time highs and maintain price at those levels to develop a new support zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
Since XRPArmy and lawyers in the crypto ecosystem consider the US Securities & and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) move to pull documents out of public view as evidence that the case is coming to a close, a Ripple win appears more likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC must hold $45K to target new all-time highs
Bitcoin price is on a rollercoaster ride as it crashed violently on September 7, consolidated for a few days after that and went on an uptrend to undo the losses. Over the past 24 hours, however, BTC seems to be consolidating for a volatile move without a clear directional bias.
Chiliz price to retrace before CHZ runs up
Chiliz price is stuck in a tight consolidation above a crucial support floor and shows no signs of recovering from this slump. In fact, CHZ might retrace lower before heading on an uptrend.
ICX Price Prediction: ICON prepares for 20% descent as bulls fade away
ICON price looks ready for a swift downswing after an explosive run over the past ten days. The crypto markets’ slowdown after the recent run-up makes this bearish scenario a perfect fit. Going forward, investors can expect ICX to head lower and retest stable support barriers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.