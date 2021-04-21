Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Algorand, Swipe & Theta — Asian Wrap 21 Apr

Algorand Price Prediction: ALGO eyes another 34% correction

Algorand price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel and indicates a breakout soon. The demand zone below the technical formation could dampen the selling pressure that targets $0.84. A bullish scenario may come into play if ALGO manages close above $1.53.

Swipe Price Prediction: SXP purifies excesses, primed for a fresh 40% rally

Swipe price correction stalls at the 50% retracement level twice in three days. Wide price swings still respecting the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). SXP IOMAP data highlights significant resistance around the psychologically important $4.

Theta price projects storms on the horizon after significant sell signal

Theta price advance from the 2020 low had so much momentum that the altcoin recorded five weeks in which it was five standard deviations above the 40-week simple moving average (SMA). The stellar rally topped this past week as the reversal from fresh highs triggered a double-top pattern when it traded below $11.06.