AI altcoins pump, likely strongest narrative this bull run as Nvidia becomes top 3 firm globally by market cap

Nvidia has surpassed Saudi Aramco to become the third-largest company in the world by market capitalization.

AI crypto coins are flashing green, with GRT, AGIX, and OCEAN marking the biggest gainers.

AI narrative could become the strongest narrative this bull run if meme coins fail sustain gains.

The cryptocurrency market tends to move in groups, with sector tokens moving together as part of a narrative rally. Currently, meme coins and AI crypto coins are the ongoing mania, with the former driven by the directional cue given by Bitcoin (BTC) price.

Nvidia joins the top three list of companies by market cap

Among others, Nvidia company has had a significant role in catalyzing rallies among AI altcoins. Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, whose influence on AI crypto coins comes because of its work in developing computer chips. These are critical in AI technology development.

Data according to companiesmarketcap.com shows that Nvidia has overtaken Saudi Aramco to become the third-largest company on market capitalization metrics. Microsoft and Apple are in first and second places respectively.

Companies by market capitalization

The move is inspired by the growing relevance of AI technology to daily life. The reliance on AI continues to grow in functionality, a move that progressively bodes well for AI crypto coins.

With this report, AI altcoins are pumping, with projects such as The Graph (GRT), SingularityNET (AGIX), and The Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) up 8%, 7%, and 18% respectively. Others like OriginTrail (TRAC) and PAAL AI (PAAL) are up 20% and 23% respectively. Echelon Prime (PRIME) is up 5%.

Meme coins rally on the Bitcoin cue

The AI narrative could be the best performer, save for the fact that meme coins tend to move with Bitcoin during bull markets. This comes as traders look for projects that have strong fundamentals but going at more affordable rates.

Accordingly, meme coins are on a tear, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), the meme coin top three, boasting 17%, 56%, and 50% respectively. The new entrant Dogwifhat (WIF), built atop the Solana blockchain, is up 35% while Floki Inu (FLOKI) boasts an outstanding 71% in gains over the last 24 hours.

