AI altcoins pump, likely strongest narrative this bull run as Nvidia becomes top 3 firm globally by market cap

- Nvidia has surpassed Saudi Aramco to become the third-largest company in the world by market capitalization.
- AI crypto coins are flashing green, with GRT, AGIX, and OCEAN marking the biggest gainers.
- AI narrative could become the strongest narrative this bull run if meme coins fail sustain gains.
The cryptocurrency market tends to move in groups, with sector tokens moving together as part of a narrative rally. Currently, meme coins and AI crypto coins are the ongoing mania, with the former driven by the directional cue given by Bitcoin (BTC) price.
Also Read: Worldcoin price defends $7.00 despite Elon Musk’s confirmation of legal action against OpenAI
Nvidia joins the top three list of companies by market cap
Among others, Nvidia company has had a significant role in catalyzing rallies among AI altcoins. Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company, whose influence on AI crypto coins comes because of its work in developing computer chips. These are critical in AI technology development.
Data according to companiesmarketcap.com shows that Nvidia has overtaken Saudi Aramco to become the third-largest company on market capitalization metrics. Microsoft and Apple are in first and second places respectively.
Companies by market capitalization
The move is inspired by the growing relevance of AI technology to daily life. The reliance on AI continues to grow in functionality, a move that progressively bodes well for AI crypto coins.
With this report, AI altcoins are pumping, with projects such as The Graph (GRT), SingularityNET (AGIX), and The Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) up 8%, 7%, and 18% respectively. Others like OriginTrail (TRAC) and PAAL AI (PAAL) are up 20% and 23% respectively. Echelon Prime (PRIME) is up 5%.
Meme coins rally on the Bitcoin cue
The AI narrative could be the best performer, save for the fact that meme coins tend to move with Bitcoin during bull markets. This comes as traders look for projects that have strong fundamentals but going at more affordable rates.
Accordingly, meme coins are on a tear, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), the meme coin top three, boasting 17%, 56%, and 50% respectively. The new entrant Dogwifhat (WIF), built atop the Solana blockchain, is up 35% while Floki Inu (FLOKI) boasts an outstanding 71% in gains over the last 24 hours.
Also Read: Robinhood to list Dogwifhat as WIF tags $1: Is Coinbase next?
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volume surges driven by system upgrades, increasing partnerships
Ethereum Layer 2 chains have seen a spike in the total value of assets locked in the past thirty days. The upcoming Dencun upgrade includes EIP-4844, which is key to cost reduction for Layer 2 chains.
BLUR price holds up despite Blast users pulling over $1.4 billion in assets after mainnet launch
Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, launched its mainnet on February 29. Users that staked their cryptocurrencies on Blast were able to access the funds, move them to dApps within the Blast ecosystem or withdraw.
XRP price jumps to $0.62 while Ripple faces pressure from two legal battles
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Injective price could retest $50 as INJ bulls try to overcome critical resistance level
Injective (INJ) price has been coiling up in a tight range for more than two months. But the recent developments suggest INJ is readying for a massive volatile breakout rally in the next two weeks.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.