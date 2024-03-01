Bitcoin price consolidates above $60,000 as Grayscale’s GBTC dominates total balance held by US ETFs

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold firm to its prevailing directional bias, focusing on more gains as the $60,000 threshold continues to hold as support. Meanwhile, the spot BTC ETF narrative remains the tailwinds that drive the crypto markets.

Grayscale’s GBTC dominates total balance held by US Bitcoin ETFs

As the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) narrative continues to drive the cryptocurrency market. On-chain market intelligence firm Glassnode reports that “total balance held by US ETFs has soared past 760,000 BTC, with GBTC making up the lions share, followed by Blackrock.”

Our ETF Spot metric shows that the total balance held by US ETFs has soared past 760,000 BTC, with GBTC making up the lions share, followed by Blackrock. https://t.co/m069weLhRr pic.twitter.com/fCx3H1AY3W — glassnode (@glassnode) March 1, 2024

With the nine new Bitcoin ETFs (all viable) having up to $21.17 billion in total assets under management, data shows that BlackRock’s IBIT has become the fastest-ever Bitcoin ETF to hit $10 billion in assets. Notably, this is the fastest an ETF has hit $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), at 37 trading days since the investment product went live on January 11. Only about 4% of all ETFs have reached the $10 billion mark.

$IBIT the newest member of the $10 Billion Club, fastest ever to get there.. Only 152 ETFs in this club (out of 3,400) incl $GBTC. First $10b so touch bc so much has to come from flows (in $IBITs case 78% of aum is flows). Second $10b easier bc mkt appreciation bigger variable pic.twitter.com/FwysL4GSGk — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 1, 2024

The numbers make for an exciting time in crypto adoption, with an impressive influx of assets into Bitcoin ETFs. In an appearance with CNBC, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, who anticipates an even greater wave of inflows for BTC ETFs from institutional players, joined Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz in remarking that Bitcoin is in a price discovery phase.

Nevertheless, apart from the Bitcoin ETFs, there are other catalysts driving up cryptocurrency prices, said Nick Tomaino, founder of cryptocurrency investment firm 1confirmation. Projects like Farcaster, Worpcast, Polymarket, Worldcoin, and Bridge are helping to bring new users to the space, he said.

Bitcoin price outlook as capital inflows into BTC ETF drive markets

Bitcoin price remains within the $59,717 and $67,525 supply barrier on the three-day timeframe, with the abounding trend still northbound as supported by multiple technical indicators. Despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing BTC is massively overbought at 81, this momentum indicator remains inclined north, suggesting rising buying pressure.

If buyer momentum steers Bitcoin price to close above the $63,755 mean threshold in the three-day timeframe, it could pave the way for extended gains. For one, BTC could break above the supply zone’s upper boundary at $67,525, flipping it into a bullish breaker before springboarding above it to reclaim the $69,000 peak.

The presence of the bulls in the market is evident, with large volumes of green histogram bars in positive territory for both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO).

Nevertheless, amid ongoing FOMO in the market, experts advise caution as there has been a significant spike in profit-taking by Bitcoin whales.

There has been a significant spike in profit-taking by #Bitcoin whales!



Over the past three days, they've sold off more than 80,000 $BTC, equating to approximately $4.8 billion. Investors and traders are advised to proceed with caution! pic.twitter.com/M44jAIwutw — Ali (@ali_charts) February 29, 2024

BTC/USDT 3-day chart

On-chain metrics supporting bullish outlook for Bitcoin price

Data according to on-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of The Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows that Bitcoin price holds above a massive support wall. This is because with one million addresses buying over 671,000 BTC within the price range of $60,402 to $62,222 at an average price of $61,355.

Analysts ascribe this to strong investor confidence, making the zone a crucial level of support for Bitcoin price, potentially cushioning against further drops.

BTC IOMAP

Conversely, if profit takers have their way and the supply zone holds as a resistance, BTC price could face a rejection, potentially losing the $60,000 psychological support. In a dire case, the slump could extend to the $50,000 threshold, giving sidelined and late investors another entry point to buy the dip.

Notably, the RSI position above 70 shows BTC is massively overbought, increasing the risk of a correction. Also, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) above 1 (at 3.30) shows that the owners of the spent outputs are in profit at the time of the transaction, hence cashing in on the gains amid enhanced profit booking appetite.