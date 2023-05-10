Ekta Mourya Ekta Mourya
FXStreet

AGIX, Fetch.AI and Render likely to benefit from big corporate AI push

Cryptos |
Share:
  • Prices of artificial intelligence-based crypto assets such as Render, SingularityNET and Fetch.ai could recover supported by the latest round of AI announcements by corporate giants. 
  • Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s have all announced new updates related to AI deployment on Wednesday. 
  • AI tokens could make a comeback, yielding massive gains for holders, following the recent meme-coin craze.

The narrative involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens is gathering relevance with the latest round of announcements from U.S. corporate  giants Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s. Prior to the meme coin season, crypto market participants yielded massive gains from AI tokens Render (RNDR), SingularityNET (AGIX) and Fetch.ai (FET), but more recently prices have dropped 

Also read: Pro-Ripple attorney says XRP could be sold as a security in primary market

Artificial Intelligence announcements by latest tech giants fuels bullish thesis for AI coins

Rowan Cheung, founder of Artificial Intelligence-focused newsletter The Rundown, shared a list of announcements made by Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s on Wednesday, all related to AI 

Cheung said that Meta, formerly Facebook, introduced ImageBind, a new AI research model earlier Wednesday. This development is key to multimedia search, Virtual Reality (VR) and robotics. Meta’s latest rollout fuels a bullish thesis for the metaverse and AI-based tokens like RNDR, AGIX and FET. 

Humane, the firm behind the first AI hardware and software platform, presented on Tuesday  a wearable device aimed at  replacing smartphones. 

What’s more, IBM launched an AI platform for enterprises, while Wendy’s integrated a chatbot in its drive-throughs. These updates highlight the potential for AI’s development and adoption by both enterprises and individuals. 

The announcement of AI developments by these firms is a key milestone that is likely to fuel a bullish thesis among market participants. 

AI-based tokens that could benefit from the bullish potential

RNDR, AGIX and FET are the top three tokens in the AI category that yielded massive gains for holders before the meme coin season narrative took over. These cryptocurrencies have reached between $3 to $6 million in market capitalization. 

Between April 18 and 28, RNDR, AGIX and FET prices rallied, followed by a correction. As the AI narrative gains popularity, these assets are most likely to yield gains for holders, eyeing a recovery in the short-term. At press time, these assets are exchanging hands at $1.77, $0.25, and $0.24 respectively.

RNDR, AGIX and FET prices could target their April highs of $2.58, $0.43 and $0.45, respectively, in a likely recovery. 

Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether

FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether

A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins

Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins

Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.

More Ethereum News

Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens

Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens

Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery

Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery

Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.

More Solana News

Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish

Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location