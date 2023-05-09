Bitcoin price recovery to $30,000 likely with dwindling BTC supply on exchanges

- Bitcoin supply on exchange wallets has nosedived by nearly 15% to 1.13 million BTC since May 7.
- A significant decline in Bitcoin supply across exchanges signals a reduction in selling pressure on the asset.
- BTC is exchanging hands at $27,632, market participants are awaiting Bitcoin price recovery to the $30,000 peak seen in April 2023.
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovery becomes likely with the declining supply of the asset on cryptocurrency exchange wallets. Since May 7, there has been a 15% decline in the asset’s supply, which could potentially reduce the selling pressure on Bitcoin.
Also read: FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
Bitcoin on exchanges hits lowest ratio since December 2017
The amount of Bitcoin on exchanges has hit its lowest ratio in five and half years. Based on data from the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, there is an increased interest in self custody and this has reduced the likelihood of BTC getting sold back to exchange wallets.
BTC supply on exchanges plummets
Interestingly, whales holding BTC have increased their activity as of May 9. A Binance-based Bitcoin wallet address that was dormant for a long time engaged in four transactions to move $2.26 billion worth of BTC out of the exchange.
BTC supply on exchanges declined from 1.32 to 1.13 million tokens over the past 48 hours, as seen in the chart below.
Bitcoin supply across exchange wallets
Typically, a decline in exchange wallet reserves of BTC is considered a bullish sign, since the lower amount of the asset on trading platforms makes less of the crypto available for sale. This translates to lower selling pressure and a likely recovery in Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin price not out of the woods according to analyst
Despite the favorable on-chain metrics, technicals still point to a possible slide in BTC. Technical analyst at Castillo Trading argue that Bitcoin price is likely to witness short-term upside move before a correction lower.
BTC/USD Perpetual Inverse Swap Contract
The expert is eyeing three Point Of Control levels at $28,262, $28,977, and $29,398. The analyst’s target for Bitcoin is $30,769 before BTC price corrects lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets. These wallets are wholly controlled by the Bankruptcy Estate that was created to aid creditors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s defunct firms – Alameda Research and FTX exchange.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.