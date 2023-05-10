PEPE whales likely catching a falling knife as they buy 2 trillion tokens in recent pullback

- PEPE price has lost more than 50% of its value after hitting an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5.
- Three large wallet investors bought the meme coin after the recent price pullback, accumulating 2 trillion PEPE coins.
- PEPE has been trading sideways since its decline, below $0.00000211.
PEPE, a meme coin inspired by “Pepe the frog” meme, saw an increase in its popularity after its price rose by a whopping 1,000% in ten days, reaching an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5. However, the asset’s price has declined more than 50% since then.
Also read: Bitcoin price recovery to $30,000 likely with dwindling BTC supply on exchanges
PEPE whales accumulate 2 trillion coins during recent correction
Despite recent price declines, large wallet addresses holding PEPE, popularly known as whales, have scooped up 2 trillion coins after the correction. PEPE price nosedived 55% from its peak and trades at $0.00000192 at the time of writing, according to data from CoinGecko.
Based on on-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain, three large wallet addresses started buying the meme coin after the price decline.
The first address (0x50C1) scooped up 1.4 trillion PEPE, worth $2.76 million on Binance at an average price of $0.000002054. The second (0x2Baa) bought 212 billion PEPE, worth $429,000 in exchange for 223 Ether at a price of $0.000001942, while the third (0x3AE8) bought 424 billion PEPE for 450 ETH at $0.000001957.
Transactions by PEPE whales
Whales are accumulating the frog-meme-inspired coin as they are likely anticipating a recovery in its price. However, the steep decline in the market capitalization of PEPE, from $1 billion to $840.88 million, signals that the asset’s recovery to its May 5 peak of $0.00000431 is unlikely.
What can whales expect if PEPE price declines?
Large wallet investors attempting to catch the falling knife could face unrealized losses in the event of further declines in PEPE price. As seen in the PEPE/USDT four-hour price chart below, the asset is currently on a downward trend, setting lower highs and lower lows.
PEPE price is tackling resistance at the 10-day Exponential Moving Average of $0.00000203. The frog-inspired meme coin tackles resistance at $0.00000276, and consecutive Fibonacci levels of 38.2% and 23.6% at $0.00000296 and $0.00000354,respectively. Further up, the peak on May 5 is at $0.00000448, according to the chart.
In the event of a decline, PEPE could first fall to $0.00000194, a level that has acted as support since May 5, and later to $0.00000127, a key resistance that was flipped into support between May 2 and May 4.
PEPE/USDT four-hour price chart
A decisive close above the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.00000202 could invalidate the bearish thesis for PEPE and signal a trend reversal in the meme coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.