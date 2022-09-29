- Litecoin has been stuck between the same support and resistance levels for three months, oscillating between $65 and $46.5.
- According to price indicators, Litecoin is witnessing a bullish squeeze release, which could propel it towards the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
- The lack of recovery has led to over 78% of all Litecoin investors witnessing losses on their holdings.
Litecoin might not be the flagbearer of the crypto market like Bitcoin or the constant center of attention like Ethereum and Cardano. However, LTC still manages to make it into the list of cryptocurrencies held by the majority.
However, the lack of aforementioned factors does make it difficult to induce direct bullishness into LTC’s price action, resulting in an increase in loss-bearing investors.
Litecoin investors continue to wait
After hitting its all-time high (ATH) back in May 2021, LTC’s price has been conditioned to a downtrend, bringing the altcoin from $334 to trade at $53.43 at the time of writing.
During this period, the investors that held on to their LTC started incurring losses. As of today, over 5.81 million holders, representing 78.27% of all investors, are holding LTC below the purchase price.
Litecoin investors in loss
Only 1.02 million addresses are still in profit since these people bought their LTC at a price below $53 anytime before June 2020.
However, a significant amount of investors could witness profits soon, provided LTC can climb up to $67. About 2.52 million addresses, holding close to 20.3 million LTC combined, are sitting in hopes of a run up to $55 to $67.
Litecoin's profitable price levels
Since these price ranges are the average price at which these 20.3 million LTC were purchased, a price rise to this point would directly flip $1.2 billion worth of LTC into profit.
When can it happen?
Answering when would be premature since the market is not facing any volatile conditions. In the case of Litecoin, a rally amounting to 21.95% would bring LTC to the critical resistance level, which has been in place for almost five months now.
This resistance level also lies just above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the $131 to $43 decline. Since this level is considered as crucial support for a bounce off towards recovery of said range, it would certainly bring profits to trapped investors if sustained.
Litecoin 24-hour price chart
Squeeze Momentum Indicator is currently highlighting a bearish squeeze release (white dots) on the charts, although with declining bearishness. Historically such squeeze releases have been the first sign of trend reversal, and if the same happens this time around as well, it will prove to be beneficial for Litecoin investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Shiba Inu: It’s more dump than pump as SHIB burning rate drops 88%
Shiba Inu price seems nowhere close to bringing its year-long downtrend to an end. Although the second-largest cryptocurrency rebounded from support at $0.000007150 in June, its uptrend was rejected at $0.00001801 in mid-August.
Cardano price remains still after Vasil hard fork, what’s next?
ADA has remained neutral despite the blockchain undergoing a massive upgrade this week via the Vasil hard fork. This update is multi-faceted and brings a host of improvements to the so-called “Ethereum-killer”, including transaction throughput.
MATIC price could crash 20% if bulls buckle under pressure
MATIC price prepares for a volatile move as it continues to consolidate for nearly ten days. This development could result in a bearish move, especially if the immediate support level is breached.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.