Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon

- Aave price remains bullish as it hints at another massive rally soon.
- On-chain metrics reveal that whale activity is picking up and could propel prices even higher.
- Transaction history shows the presence of a stable support level at $310.
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Aave price looks unstoppable
Aave price is trading just above $400 on the 3-day chart after a 40% increase in the last 24 hours. Despite this dramatic surge, on-chain data indicates that the DeFi token could double in value as it heads towards the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
AAVE/USDT 3-day chart
Whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 AAVE have gone into a buying spree helping prices surge at the current rate. Since January 31, these large investors have increased their holdings by more than 6%.
The last time these whales filled up their bags by 7.50% in mid-January, Aave price surged by a whopping 32%.
Now, similar price action could take place due to the rising demand.
Aave Holders Distribution Chart
Since Aave price is currently hovering around all-time highs, IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price model shows that 100% of the addresses holding this token are 'In the Money'.
The IOMAP cohorts also reveal that Aave price sits on top of stable support at $310, where 7,000 addresses purchased 1.80 million AAVE. Holders around this price range may buy more tokens if prices were to correct to avoid seeing their investments go 'Out of the Money.'
Aave IOMAP chart
Regardless, if the support level at $310 is breached, investors should expect a downswing towards the next important interest area at $265. Here, 5,400 addresses previously purchased 1.34 million AAVE.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
