- AAVE price might experience near-term bearishness due to a sell signal presented by TD Sequential indicator.
- Invalidation of this bearish outlook might present AAVE with an opportunity to surge to $160
AAVE price is trading under $120 after hitting a new all-time high of $124 on January 5. However, the digital asset recently flashed a sell-signal that may see it retrace before the uptrend resumes.
AAVE price hovers at overbought territory
The TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on AAVE’s daily chart. The bearish formation forecasts a one to four candlesticks correction that could see Aave price dive before it rises to new highs.
The RSI indicator adds credence to the pessimistic scenario as it sits in the overbought zone while the Stochastic RSI formed a new bearish crossover.
AAVE/USDT 1-day chart
Moreover, Santiment’s holder distribution chart shows that whales aren’t buying AAVE at the current price levels. Holders with 10,000 to 1,000,000 tokens have remained on the sidelines waiting for prices to make a definite move before adding fuel to the downward or upward pressure.
AAVE holders distribution chart
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model suggests there is strong support around the $100 level. More than 20 addresses had previously purchased 286,000 AAVE between $108 to $111, while 950 addresses hold over 400,000 tokens, around $104.
If selling pressure mounts behind the DeFi token, such a significant demand wall between $111 and $104 may contain prices from depreciating further.
AAVE IOMAP
On the flip side, a total of 944 addresses bought about 223,000 AAVE at $115. A daily candlestick close above this price hurdle may be significant enough to invalidate the bearish outlook.
If this were to happen, Aave price would likely aim for a new all-time high of $160.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
