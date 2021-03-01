Aave Price Forecast: AAVE nurtures uptrend toward $440 despite bearish on-chain front

- Aave has begun the lift to higher levels following a falling wedge breakout.
- The MACD has a bullish impact, adding credibility to the bullish outlook.
- A declining network growth reveals that recovery will not be a walk in the park.
Aave is on the verge of a colossal breakout following a key technical pattern. Before the ongoing recovery, the decentralized finance (DeFi) token suffered rejection at all-time highs of $584. The breakdown from the new record high became unstoppable until support at $280 came into the picture.
Aave bullish impulse builds a key technical pattern
The rebound has been confirmed by the formation of a falling wedge pattern. AAVE also embraced support at the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 12-hour chart, paving the way for stability and a reversal.
At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $370 after hitting levels above the wedge. This pattern is formed amid a downtrend. One trendline is drawn to connect a series of declining peaks while the other links consecutive troughs. A period of consolidation occurs before the breakout. Note that falling wedge patterns usually have a bullish impulse.
For now, the least resistance path is upwards, especially with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flipping bullish. The indicator in the 12-hour timeframe shows the MACD line (blue) crossing above the signal line. This can be used as a signal to buy the bottom, primarily after Aave’s significant breakdown.
AAVE/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Santiment, a leading behavioral analytics platform, shows that AAVE is experiencing declining network growth. The number of unique addresses topped out at roughly 3,800 on February 4. However, the drop has been consistent, with the newly-created addresses hitting 1,350 on February 28. If this metric continues to fall, Aave might continue with the drop in value, perhaps retest $280.
Aave network growth
Similarly, higher support must be established, preferably above $370, to validate the uptrend. Otherwise, a reversal may come into the picture due to the bull’s exhaustion and increasing overhead pressure as bears swing in for revenge. On the downside, support at the 100 SMA remains key to the uptrend and must be guarded at all costs to avert potential declines to $280.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls prepare for a bumpy road, $0.47 be the key hurdle
XRP/USD eases from an intraday high of $0.4258 to currently around 0.4216 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps the bounce off short-term horizontal support while flashing 1.5% gains on a day. One-month-long ascending trend line adds to the support.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA looks to correct toward $1.1 after renewing record highs
Cardano climbed to a new all-time high of $1.4850 on Saturday but lost its bullish momentum. At the moment, ADA is trading around $1.25, losing around 5% on a daily basis. RSI indicator on the daily chart stays in the overbought territory.
Ethereum bears eye $1,200 as price remains below key resistance
Ethereum traded in a relatively tight range on Saturday and closed the day in the positive territory but came in under strong selling pressure on Sunday. As of writing, ETH was trading at $1,356, losing 7% and 28% on a daily and weekly basis, respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.