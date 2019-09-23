Cardano appears to have bottomed out at 0.04346 after failing to break the new support. On September 19th, it attempted to break inside the Ichimoku cloud. However, the future cloud remains bearish. If the current bullish momentum persists, the ADA/USD pair may end up where it topped out. On Jun 26th, the pair started forming a double top chart pattern. It still isn’t fully completed because the key support is actually at 0.026. But anything is possible in the world of cryptocurrency.
What is the future of Bitcoin and the crypto industry? Is it feasible that Bitcoin will be worth $1 million by 2021?
In the interview, we discuss how John McAfee—a well-known crypto advocate and libertarian rebel—predicts that Bitcoin may be worth more than $1 million by the year 2021 (increasing in value by roughly 10,000%).
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD lethargic under $10,000
Bitcoin price is dancing slightly under $10,000 after failing to maintain headway over the weekend session. The bears are still holding onto the joystick. A triangle breakout will strongly determine where Bitcoin heads to next.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD struggling with a lower high pattern
Ethereum was easily among the best performing cryptocurrencies last week. Besides, rising to a one-month high around $225, the buyers nagged to defend the critical $200 support building bear pressure cross the market.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD falling wedge pattern breakout looms
Ripple price continued with the lower leg action throughout the weekend session. The trading on Monday also started with the bears cementing their position and influence over the price.
Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures trading is live: Bitcoin price sluggish under $10k
The long-awaited physically delivered Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading is now live on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) backed Bakkt exchange.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.