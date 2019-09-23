Cardano appears to have bottomed out at 0.04346 after failing to break the new support. On September 19th, it attempted to break inside the Ichimoku cloud. However, the future cloud remains bearish. If the current bullish momentum persists, the ADA/USD pair may end up where it topped out. On Jun 26th, the pair started forming a double top chart pattern. It still isn’t fully completed because the key support is actually at 0.026. But anything is possible in the world of cryptocurrency.

What is the future of Bitcoin and the crypto industry? Is it feasible that Bitcoin will be worth $1 million by 2021?

In the interview, we discuss how John McAfee—a well-known crypto advocate and libertarian rebel—predicts that Bitcoin may be worth more than $1 million by the year 2021 (increasing in value by roughly 10,000%).

For more from Invest Diva, click here