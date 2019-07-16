- Miners had illegally short-circuited mains to avoid electricity charges.
- Police found 4,000 mining computers and described it as the most significant power theft case.
Xinhua, a local Chinese news agency, reported that the Chinese Police had begun criminal proceedings against 22 people accused of operating illegal crypto mining. After noticing and investigating an unusual surge of electricity usage in Zhenjiang, the Police found the facility that short-circuited the mains to avoid electricity charges.
The accused culprits had plugged the cables into a transformer station close-by after they rented nine factories with mining equipment installed in them. The Police went to the location and inspected it after a local energy supplier reported prominent power losses rooting from the mining area.
A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 4,000 mining computers which the cops declared as one of the largest power theft cases. This significant number of Bitcoin mining rigs caused an electricity bill of around 20m Yuan ($2.9m).
In addition to China, a few other countries have been focusing on cracking down crypto mining, which involves an energy-intensive process of solving math problems to add transactions to the blockchain. Cryptocurrency mining, by itself, is not an illegal practice. However, it's required for miners to carry out these operational transactions in compliance with rules and guidelines applicable to their local area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.