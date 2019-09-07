$200,000 to be granted to Factom by  the U.S. Department of Energy for overall grid security

- Factom aims to improve the safety of everyday devices.
- The approach involves validating and securing devices on the grid that aren’t infected with malware.
On July 12, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funded about $200,000 to blockchain company Factom to help protect the national power grid. They aim to employ blockchain technology to design a system to improve grid reliability and resilience. The abstract reads:
“Electric grids are quickly evolving with advanced monitoring and information management as well as communication through connected devices. Although the number of devices and sensors coming online is increasing exponentially, the same vulnerabilities remain in data integrity at the source and during transport. The overall objective of this proposal is to design a system to improve grid reliability and resilience through the use of blockchain technology.”
The approach involves validating and securing devices on the grid that aren’t infected with malware. Factom also aims to improve the security of everyday devices used by consumers. It also provides a cost-effective way of securing any device via blockchain technology.
TFA Labs, an internet-of-things security startup, is validating those devices on the grid by using Factom’s protocols. The first phase will reportedly last until March when TFA aims to have a prototype ready. TFA Labs will partner with device manufacturers and could get close to $1 million in funding from the DOE in case the trial gets to phase two.
