The last two weeks haven't exactly been ideal for the major US indices. Since the end of August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 have been down 1.54%, 0.93%, and 0.51%, respectively. The decline in these indices is all the more striking as they have followed an impressive run of record highs and seemingly inexhaustible market bullishness.
In times like these, perhaps it is good to remind ourselves how far the indices have come in the year to date. If anything, reminiscing about the indices extraordinary gains in 2021 should help us contextualise the minor misfortune befalling the stocks and indices in September.
It may also be appropriate to remember that September has never been a great time for stocks. One example frequently quoted is that Since 1945, the S&P 500 has closed lower 55% of the time during September. More recent history has been kinder to the index, recording a 25% loss rate in four September since 2016.
It may be too soon to call September 2021 for the bears. There is still time for the market to turn things around. As we ride out the rest of the month, let's revisit some of the most significant share price gainers of US-listed companies thus far in the year. Bear in mind; some stock price gains may be the result of steep losses the year before or other anomalies in the market.
Biggest gainer: Past week
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE)
ATyr Pharma shares have risen 60.8% in the past week after it reported positive results in a trial of its lung disease (pulmonary sarcoidosis) medication. The Californian based Biotherapeutics Company share price rise is even more impressive from the vantage of a month, up by 81.7% in this time frame.
Notable mentions; Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: UEC) up by 26.6%, Aloca (NYSE: AA) up by 13.0%, First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) up by 9.7%.
Biggest gainer: Past three months
Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU)
ESG investors will be disheartened to hear the biggest gainer for the past 90 days has been Peabody Energy Corp. Peabody Energy is a 'coal producer', one of the largest in the world at that, with mining operations across the US and Australia. The Company has contracts to supply Coal to electricity generators, and steel manufactures around the globe.
Since August, the price of Coal has soared due to limited supply and improving demand from developing Asian nations. These factors led to improved finances for the Company, resulting in BTU rising by 83.6% since mid-June.
For interest sake, Coal is currently trading at $177.5 per metric ton, up from $40.40 per metric ton at the end of August.
Notable mentions: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) up by 37.6%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) up by 29.9%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) up by 25.3%.
Biggest gainer: Year to date (YTD)
AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)
Perhaps this was an obvious choice for Biggest Gainer since February 4 (the first trading day of 2021). AMC, up by 2,200%, after catching a second meme-stock wind. Its popularity as a short squeeze stock has risen to be perhaps equal to that of GameStop (NYSE: GME). It is arguably so because it is "cheaper" per stock and owning one whole AMC stock feels more satisfying than owning one-fourth of a GME.
Speaking of which, the only stock that could give AMC a run for its money is GameStop. Up by ~1,000%) YTD, GME has battled its way up to from US $17.25 to, as of writing, US $204.5 per share. Notable mentions: Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) up by 329.1%, Dillard (NYSE: DDS) up by 250.5%, Macy's (NYSE: M) up by 89.9%.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is below 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
Gold witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled to over one-month lows. Upbeat US macro data lifted the US bond yields, the USD and exerted heavy pressure. Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit losses amid COVID-19 woes.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.