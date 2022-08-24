EUR/JPY as posted yesterday +232 pips.

GBP/CHF Long Anywhere or 1.1323 and 1.1314 to target 1.1512. Lows 1.1297, highs 1.1420 and 92 pips to target. Trade runs +123 pips.

USD/JPY Short 137.35 and 137.42 to target 135.46. Highs 137.70, Lows 135.80. From 137.42 trade runs +162 pips.

AUD/USD Long Anywhere or 0.6864 and 0.6854 to target 0.6982, Lows 0.6855, Highs 0.6962 and 20 pips to target. Trade Runs +107 pips.

AUD/CHF Long Anywhere or 0.6585 and 0.6570 to target 0.6675. Lows 0.6577, highs 0.6692 and +98 pips.

2nd Leg. Short 0.6675, target 0.6630. Lows 0.6658 and +17 pips. Total 115 pips.

NZD/CHF Long Anywhere or 0.5915 and 0.5905 to target 0.6053. Lows 0.5912, highs 0.6011 and +99 pips.

CAD/CHF Long 0.7352 and 0.7346 to target 0.7411. Lows 0.7358, Highs 0.7411 and +53. 2nd Leg Long above 0.7424 to target 0.7463. Highs 0.7448. Trade runs +78 pips.

AUD/JPY Short 94.56 and 94.62 to target 93.19. Highs 94.84, lows 94.09 and +53 pips.

NZD/USD Long Anywhere or 0.6167 and 0.6159 to target 0.6325. Lows 0.6156, highs 0.6243 and +87 pips.

NZD/JPY Short 84.80 and 84.90 to target 84.25. Highs 85.13, lows 84.42 and 17 pips to target. Trade runs +48 pips.

CAD/JPY Short 105.80 and 105.88 to target 103.99. Highs 105.76, Lows 104.85. Trade Runs +95 pips.

USD/CAD Short Anywhere or 1.3013 and 1.3020 to target 1.2877. Highs 1.3062, lows 1.2932. From 1.3020 and +88 pips.

GBP/USD Long Anywhere or 1.1817 and 1.1809 to target 1.2008. Lows 1.1716, highs 1.1877 and +68 pips.

Total so far 1287 pips, 12 trades and 3 days. Expectation is 2000 pips as targets achieve full destinations.

USD/JPY and JPY Cross pairs performed perfectly to forecasts. CHF cross pairs also performed to predictions.

Oversold EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD sit at entries. About 100 pips off from wide rangers EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD. Off by 100 to EUR/USD. My miss was also out benefit as we bank wide range pips on the way up.