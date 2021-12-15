Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis:
USD (DXY), EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD & NZD.
EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, Crude Oil (WTI), CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, EURCHF, SPX (S&P 500), Russell 2000, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XAUUSD (Gold Analysis), XAGUSD (Silver Analysis), BTCUSD (Bitcoin Analysis) & more!
Weekly notes
All eyes are focused on todays FOMC meeting in what is a busy week for economic data.
Recent Inflation data out of the US will increase the pressure on the FED to strike a Hawkish tone in todays meeting. With US Consumer, Manufacturing and Services data coming out strong recently in the US, this may give the FED additional confidence to turn up the Hawkish rhetoric today. All things considered further upside in the USD remains the next higher probability move.
Conversely, UK GDP and Employment data came out poor recently, adding pressure on the Bank of England to once again delay a Rate Hike in tomorrows meeting. With the GBP scoring as the weakest currency and the best short this week in the Forex complex, it seems the market is also betting on a delayed Rate Hike tomorrow as well.
The AUD and NZD continue to underperform and score as the next best shorts after the GBP this week. Safe haven currencies such as the CHF and JPY remain the highest scoring Longs this week once again.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
