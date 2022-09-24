Weekly forex forecast covers forecast on GOLD ( XAUUSD ) , EUR/USD , GBP/USD , AUD/USD , NZD/USD , USD/CAD , USD/JPY , CRUDE OIL & S&P 500 stock index and SILVER ( XAGUSD ).Our weekly forex forecast covers technical analysis, price action on major forex pairs , assets using the high-timeframes and market environment.
Welcome to this week's Weekly Forex Forecast video where we do the simple but powerful top-down approach to identify market behavior, direction using the price action. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex , gold , silver , stocks. Risk management rules and correct trading psychology is our best trading edge, once we learnt to read the price action and market behavior.
In this video we discussed possible great trading ideas ahead on the forex market - major forex pairs ( EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , NZDUSD , USDCAD ,USDJPY ) , metal market - Gold ( XAUUSD ) & SILVER ( XAGUSD) , stock market - S&P 500 and commodity market - CRUDE OIL. By doing the top-down approach, analysis using the high time-frames we can see we have a possible bigger move ahead.
I wish YOU a lot of health and success in new trading week
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
