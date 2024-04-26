Alphabet Earnings: GOOGL stock adds 10% on healthy margins, new dividend, $70 billion buyback scheme

Alphabet reported Q1 earnings late Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates.

YouTube advertising and the Cloud segment continue growing strong.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai introduces $0.20 cash dividend.

GOOGL stock is trading between $169.31 and $174.68, Fibo levels.

Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent of Google and YouTube, is clinging to a 10% gain midway through Friday after posting spectacular first-quarter results. For the quarter ending March 31, Alphabet posted revenue of $80.5 billion compared with a consensus of $78.7 billion. This amounted to a 15% growth rate from a year prior.

For the bottom line, earnings of $1.89 per share far surpassed the consensus of $1.50 as the past quarters’ focus on cost-saving pushed Alphabet’s operating margin from 25% to 32% in one year.

Alphabet stock news

The Silicon Valley search giant reported ad revenue from YouTube advancing 21% from a year ago. Likewise, the Google Cloud segment saw its star rise as revenue jumped 28% YoY.

Like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet exudes confidence on many fronts as if it has no competition. Operating income surged 46% from the previous year to $25.5 billion. Net income was $23.7 billion.

“We are well under way with our Gemini era, and there’s great momentum across the company,” said CEO Sundar Pichai. “Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation.”

Pichai was briefly in hot water this past week after firing employees who protested the company’s sale of technology to Israel, which is engaged in a controversial war in Gaza.

But Gemini, the renamed and reworked Bard AI chatbot that has had several iterations within Alphabet’s AI lab, stole the show. Pichai praised the service, which is now in competition with OpenAI’s GPT-4.

The company has reached such a stage of maturity that management opted to apply the company’s first ever dividend payment of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend is payable to owners of record on June 10, and officials said the dividend policy would continue in the future. Now there’s just 25 years until it becomes a Dividend Aristocrat.

Alphabet also initiated a new $70 billion buyback scheme. It’s party time for the shareholders.

Alphabet stock forecast

Alphabet stock has held onto a roughly 10% gain through nearly half the session on Friday after issuing quarterly results that delighted Wall Street.

The morning’s session high of $174.71 gave way by mid-morning, but GOOGL stock found support nearby $170 and has fought to a stalwart recovery. Even near all-time highs, the stock's price action looks strong.

GOOGL stock has opened and spent the entire Friday session trading between the 78.6% Fibonacci Extension at $169.31 and the 100% Fibo at $174.68. Traders will buy in if Alphabet's share price breaks above that price level. Likewise, a break below the 78.6% Fibo will result in a flurry of selling.

Bears will notice that GOOGL stock is now back in overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which it hasn't been since April 1.