Today, flash estimates for 2Q GDP growth in the Eurozone countries were released. The EZ surprised markets with strong q/q momentum of +0.7% (1Q: +0.5%), despite inflationary pressures and global uncertainty. Compared to the previous year, 2Q GDP growth was a solid +4.0% (1Q: +5.4%). Top performers included Italy and Spain. Austria also surprised positively.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth forecasts significantly downwards. The IMF now expects global growth of +3.2% (-0.4 pp compared to April) in 2022 and +2.9% (-0.7 pp compared to April) in 2023. The revisions for China and the US are the main drivers of lower global growth expectations.
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
