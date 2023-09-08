USDOLLAR – The Dollar Index Dow Jones chart from FXCM is a basket chart, which was developed by traders for traders allowing you to take advantage of US Dollar appreciation or depreciation with precise tracking and maximum liquidity. The index basket is designed to be as easy to understand as it is to trade. It reflects the change in value of the US dollar measured against a basket of the most liquid currencies in the world: AUSSIE Dollar, EURO, British POUND and Japanese YEN.
From Elliott wave perspective USDOLLAR chart is trading at resistance zone for wave (C) of an (A)-(B)-(C) flat correction. So, ahead of important US CPI inflation report next week, be aware of limited rise and watch out, as bears may show up again at the end of 2023.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair's action could be driven by week-end flows.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar limit its corrective losses in the early American session and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,920 but finds it hard to extend its rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% following Thursday's pullback, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of the weekend.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.