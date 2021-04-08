USDCHF came under significant downside pressure this week, quickly trimming its six-week bullish streak and diving back below the 0.9300 level.
Although the pair has dipped below the supportive 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the medium-term market structure remains skewed to the upside, with the golden cross between the 50- and 200-day SMA promoting the recovery.
Turning to the short-term picture, the pair is in a sideways move, but the momentum indicators seem to be leaning to the bearish side as the MACD keeps losing strength below its signal line and towards zero, while the RSI is set to stretch below its 50 neutral mark.
A step below yesterday’s trough of 0.9267, where the 200-period SMA is positioned on the four-hour chart, could last until the price enters the 0.9220 – 0.9180 area, formed by the March support zone and the 50-day SMA. The 38.2% Fibonacci of the 0.8756 – 0.9471 up leg is also encapsulated within this zone, adding extra importance to the region. A break lower would shift the short- and medium-term outlook to negative and neutral respectively, bringing the 50% Fibonacci of 0.9112 and the 200-day SMA next into view.
On the upside, the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.9300 is currently keeping the bulls under control. Should it give way, the 20-day SMA may attempt to stop the price from reaching the key restrictive zone around 0.9375. Beyond the latter, the door would open for the key resistance of 0.9438 – 0.9471.
In brief, USDCHF is neutral with potential for a downside correction in the short-term window. In the medium-term, the bullish outlook is still intact as long as the price holds above 0.9217.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.