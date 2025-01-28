USD/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls look to regain control as trade war fears revive USD demand

- USD/JPY attracts strong buyers on Tuesday amid a solid USD recovery from over a one-month low.
- Trader war fears revive inflationary concerns, lifting the US bond yields and underpinning the buck.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations might keep a lid on any further gains for the currency pair.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the overnight modest bounce from the 153.70 area, or its lowest level since December 18 and gains strong positive traction on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the 156.00 neighborhood and is sponsored by resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, bolstered by US President Donald Trump's tariff plans.
In fact, Trump said he would soon impose tariffs on producers of pharmaceuticals, computer chips and metals in the near future. Moreover, the Financial Times reported on Monday that Scott Bessent, who was confirmed as the US Treasury Secretary, is pushing for tariffs on all imports to start at 2.5% and to increase it gradually by the same amount every month. This, in turn, revives trade war fears, which could impact global growth. Furthermore, Trump's protectionist policies could reignite inflationary pressures in the US, triggering a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields and assisting the USD to stage a solid recovery from over a one-month low touched on Monday.
Meanwhile, the markets have been pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. The bets were lifted by Trump's comments last week, saying that he would demand a cut in interest rates immediately. This keeps a lid on the US bond yields and might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further, amid hopes that spring wage negotiations will result in strong hikes again this year, should limit any meaningful JPY depreciation. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the USD/JPY pair's strong move up.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index – for some impetus later during the US session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The Fed's policy outlook will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and determining the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying to confirm that the corrective pullback from a multi-month top has run its course.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakdown below a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up beyond the 156.00 mark could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 156.60-156.70 supply zone.
Some follow-through buying, however, might negate the near-term negative outlook and trigger a short-covering rally. The USD/JPY pair might then surpass the 157.00 round figure and climb further towards the 157.45 intermediate hurdle en route to the 158.00 mark before climbing further towards the 158.85-158.90 region, or a multi-month top touched on January 10.
On the flip side, the 155.00 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 154.55-154.50 horizontal zone, the 154.00 round figure. This is closely followed by the overnight swing low, around the 153.70 region, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the fall further towards the 153.30 support en route to the 153.00 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Ethereum could rally 35% as investors anticipate a historically positive February
Ethereum is trading around $3,100 on Wednesday, with indications that investors might be positioning for a potential rally in February. From a technical perspective, ETH could rise by 35% if it achieves a high-volume move above the resistance level of a falling wedge pattern.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.