USD/JPY Current price: 109.09
- The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday.
- Japan’s February Merchandise Trade Balance Total posted a surplus of ¥217.4 billion.
- USD/JPY retains its monthly gains, the upcoming direction will depend on the Fed.
Markets are quieter this Wednesday as speculative interest waits for the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is having a monetary policy meeting and will unveil its decision in the American afternoon. The central bank is not expected to introduce changes to the current policy, as widely anticipated by Chief Jerome Powell, as the employment sector is way below its pre-pandemic levels. The Fed has long ago announced that it would tolerate inflation above the 2% target for some time.
In a speech not so long ago, head Powell suggested that bond yields volatility is not a concern for policymakers, neither a factor to decide a change in the monetary policy. Any change of view in this matter could spur wild volatility across the FX board.
Data wise, Japan published the February Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥217.4 billion, missing expectations, as imports were up by 11.8% while exports decreased by 4.5%. Ahead of the Fed, the US will publish February Building Permits and Housing Starts.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades just above the 109.00 figure, losing its bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, the price is hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned south, with the Momentum in neutral territory and the RSI around 55. A steeper decline could take place if the pair breaks below 108.80, although it all depends on the Fed and how government bond yields react afterwards.
Support levels: 108.80 108.40 108.05
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.65 110.00
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.