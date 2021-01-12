USD/JPY Current price: 104.22
- Risk sentiment improved, USD/JPY advances alongside US Treasury yields.
- Japanese data beat expectations but contracted from previous readings.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish but still needs to surpass the 104.50 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates weekly gains in the 104.20 price zone, underpinned by the continued advance in US Treasury yields. Hopes for additional fiscal stimulus play against safe-haven government bonds, while also provide support to high-yielding equities. Markets are moving beyond political turmoil in the US, as House Democrats introduced an impeachment article against US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the greenback eases unevenly against most major rivals.
Data wise, Japan published the November Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥616.1 billion, below the previous ¥971.1 billion. The Eco Watchers Survey on current business conditions came in at 35.5, beating expectations although below the previous 45.6. The US session will bring a couple of Fed’s speakers and some minor optimism indexes.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish potential in the near-term, although it still needs to run past a descendant trend line coming from March 2020 in the 104.50 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum stabilized above its 100 level while the RSI consolidates around 64. The pair develops above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher above the longer ones, currently around 103.90.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
