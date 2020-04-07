USD/JPY Current Price: 108.85
- Equities continued to run while yields extend gains, yet USD/JPY remained range-bound.
- Japan declared a one-month emergency for Tokyo and its surrounding regions.
- USD/JPY losing bullish momentum, barely holding above 108.70 support.
The USD/JPY has spent the day ranging around the 109.00 figure, unable to attract investors. The market’s mood continued to improve amid mildly positive signs related to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to substantial gains in global equities, while also lifted government bond yields. The pair traded between 108.66 and 109.27 to finally settle just below 109.00. Equities rallies paused during the American session, with US indexes retreating from highs, but holding on to most intraday gains. The yield of the 10-year US Treasury note peaked at 0.79% to end the day around 0.76%.
At the beginning of the day, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a one-month emergency for Tokyo and its surrounding regions, amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. He later explained that he aims to reduce the numbers of people in workplaces by 70%, although essential services will operate as usual. This Wednesday, Japan will release some February machine-related data, and the March Eco Watchers Survey, with the Outlook seen improving to 38.1 from 24.6 previous.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has held to the upper end of Monday’s range, but below the 23.6% retracement of its March’s advance at 109.20. The pair is in a consolidative phase, although losing its bullish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that it is barely holding above its moving averages, which remain confined to a tight range. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, approaching their mid-lines. The risk of a downward move will increase on a break below the 108.70 level, the immediate support.
Support levels: 108.70 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.20 109.60 110.05
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY whipsawed in Asia, moves into consolidation ahead of Fed minutes
USD/JPY consolidates the downside moves below 109.00 in Asia. The NY bulls were out at the starting blocks on Wall Stree but couldn't hold on and yen catches a bid amid persisting coronavirus woes. Focus shifts to FOMC minutes.
Gold regains $1,650 amid cautious trade sentiment
Gold defies the pullback from the monthly top. While Monday’s coronavirus (COVID-19) data suggested receding fears of the deadly disease, the latest figures keep the risk-off alive. The US FOMC minutes will decorate the economic calendar.
WTI: On the rise, but still stuck in a bull flag
WTI oil is flashing green in Asia. Even so, the immediate outlook remains neutral as the 4-hour chart shows prices are still trapped in a bull flag, a continuation pattern, which typically accelerates the preceding upward move.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.