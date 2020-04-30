USD/JPY Current Price: 107.20
- US April’s unemployment rate may be at around 19% according to a White House Advisor.
- USD/JPY recovered the 107.00 level but lacks follow-through.
The USD/JPY surged to 107.21 to settle around the 107.00 figure. The pair surged from its latest comfort zone around 106.60, at the same time the greenback fell against its European rivals, as part of month-end fixing. The yen fell despite sentiment deteriorating post-ECB, with equities turning red in the region and dragging Wall Street lower. This last was also affected by US employment data showed that over 3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week. White House Adviser Hassett later said that he expects April’s job report to show an unemployment rate of around 19%.
Japan released at the beginning of the day March Retail Trade figures, which were down by 4.5% in the month and by 4.6% when compared to a year earlier. Large Retailers’ Sales plunged by 10.1%, while Industrial Production was down by 3.7%. Meanwhile, April Consumer Confidence fell to 21.6 from 30.9 previously. The country will release this Friday, April Tokyo inflation, seen up by 0.4% YoY and the April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 43.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is holding above the 107.00 level, but further gains are still unclear. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, but still below the larger ones, with the 100 SMA heading south around 107.70 a former relevant resistance. Technical indicators entered positive territory, but lack follow-through beyond neutral levels, with the RSI partially losing their bullish strength.
Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.10
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 as dollar suffers from month-end fixing
EUR/USD trades early Asia near a daily high of 1.0972, as the greenback sold-off against its European rivals. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data.
USD/JPY recovers despite dismal market’s mood
The USD/JPY pair surges above 107.30 as the American session come to an end, despite US Treasury yields edged lower alongside Wall Street. Tokyo inflation in the spotlight this Friday.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.