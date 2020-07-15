USD/JPY Current price: 106.94
- The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged, downgraded inflation and growth forecasts.
- Tokyo raised its alert to the highest levels this Wednesday, amid a spike in contagions.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish on broad dollar’s weakness and heading towards 105.95.
The American dollar is in trouble against most major rivals, the Japanese yen included, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine fuel optimism, sending global equities up ever since the day started in Asia. According to a press note from biotech Moderna, its vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in all of the volunteers who got it in a phase one study. On a down note, however, the number of new contagions continues to increase, and Tokyo raised its alert to the highest levels just this Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair is down to the 106.90 region, not affected by the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision. As expected, the central bank kept rates unchanged at -0.1%, and its 10-year JGB target around 0%. Also, policymakers downgraded growth forecast, now seeing the economy shrinking between 4.5% and 5.7% in the current fiscal year. Core inflation is expected to stay between -0.5% and -0.7% in the same period. The US has a light macroeconomic calendar, with the focus on June Industrial Production, foreseen at 4.3% from 1.4% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, still developing within familiar levels. To turn bearish, it would need to break below the 106.60 level, as it met buyers in the area several times throughout June and July. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains below all of its moving averages, which remain directionless, reflecting the lack of a clear trend. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned flat, although the RSI stands around 40, skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.75 108.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Again pierces 0.7000 with eyes on Aussie employment, China GDP
AUD/USD defies pullback from 0.7038 with the bounce off 0.6993. Sino-American tension, COVID-19 spread in Melbourne caps the upside at monthly high. Australia’s June month jobs report, Chinese Q2 GDP and Retail Sales are in the spotlight.
Gold: Bulls stay hopeful above $1,800 despite Wednesday’s spinning top
Gold prices recede from $1,813.40 after a three-day winning streak. Spinning top suggests traders’ indecision, can be clubbed with recent sluggish moves. The month-start top adds to the downside barrier.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.