The USDJPY pair was trading flat during the US session, last seen slightly above the 110 level, which is an important psychological level.
On Wednesday, the Fed kept benchmark rates and the pace of bond-buying (QE) unchanged, but the biggest shift was a hawkish tilt to its rate forecasts as Fed median projections showed 2 rate hikes by the end-2023, and 7 FOMC members saw a hike in 2022.
The 10-year yield rose sharply after the FOMC decision, from 1.5% to 1.6%, only to drop back below 1.5% on Thursday. It looks like traders are reassuring themselves that inflation is indeed transitory and the Fed has it under control.
On Friday, the yield failed to get back above the 1.5% and was down notably, meaning investors were buying bonds.
Despite the falling yields, the dollar index was up sharply, booking one of its best weeks in months.
The USDJPY pair has defended the 110 support for now, and it might be poised for another rally higher. The resistance is now at this week's highs of 110.70, with the key level to watch at 111, where the current cycle tops are seen.
Alternatively, should the greenback decline below 110, we might see a leg lower toward 109.70, where the 21-day EMA stands.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.