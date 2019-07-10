USD/JPY Current price: 108.41
- US Treasury yields reached a three-week high, retreated with Powell.
- Japanese data continued disappointing, with more signs of slowing economic growth.
- USD/JPY to turn short-term bearish on a downward acceleration through 108.35 support.
After flirting with the 109.00 figure, the USD/JPY is ending the day lower at around 108.40, as dollar’s bulls gave up, following a more dovish-than-anticipated Fed’s Chief Powell. In his testimony before a special committee, the leader of the US Central Bank left doors open for more than one rate cut this year, as policymakers suspect inflation will take longer to recover, while the economic outlook continues to be affected by trade jitters.
US Treasury yields leading the way
US Treasury yields soared ahead of Powell, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a three-week high of 2.11%, later retreating to 2.06%, affecting the pair just modestly. The decline was tempered by soaring equities, as Wall Street neared its recent record highs. From a macroeconomic point of view, Japanese data keeps disappointing, as the country released at the beginning of the day the June Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index, which declined by 0.5%MoM and by 0.1% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. This Thursday, the country will release the June Tertiary Industry Index, seen declining 0.1% MoM.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair bounced just modestly from a daily low of 108.34, losing the positive momentum seen earlier this week, with further declines likely for this Thursday on renewed selling pressure below the mentioned low. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has found support around the 200 SMA but remains below the 20 SMA, while technical indicators have entered negative territory, the Momentum heading south and the RSI flat at around 47. The downward pressure could ease on a recovery above 108.70, which will depend on how government bond yields develop from now on.
Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.65
Resistance levels: 108.70 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes
Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles
The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.
USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes
USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.