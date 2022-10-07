In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

The markets are getting ready for the US job market’s monthly report. Here is how major instruments on the market are trading ahead of this data:

EURUSD stays inside of the channel down formation, as long the upper line remains intact, the sell signal is on.

USDJPY remains firm staying close to long-term highs.

Gold is fighting on the long-term down trendline.

Silver climbs higher using the inverse head and shoulders pattern. The target is on 22.1 USD/oz.

WTI Oil continues the upswing after escaping from the falling wedge pattern.

Brent Oil is doing the same but with a channel down formation.

FTSE defends crucial, long-term horizontal support on the 6800 points.

DAX trying to defend the area around 12450 points, which is currently the most important horizontal support here.

Dow Jones has appetite to come back above 30k.