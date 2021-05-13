For the EM week, only targets and closes were offered.
In the medium range currencies, USD/DKK and USD/HRK were clear winners with 600 and 700 pip ranges. Wide rangers USD/BRL at 800 pips, USD/TRY at 2200 and USD/ZAR at 1800 completes overall ranges. Poor performers include USD/HUF at 300 pips, USD/PLN at 300, USD/RON 300. USD/CNY at 500 pips outperformed.
To exclude wide rangers USD/BRL, USD/TRY and USD/ZAR, overall EM ranges over the past 4 and 5 weeks has been dead to performances. USD/PLN, USD/RON, USD/BRL, USD/DKK and USD/HRK should trade minimum 1000 pip weekly ranges. USD/HUF at 300 pips should trade easily 6 and 700 pip ranges.
USD/DKK, USD/HRK and USD/CNY all contain a 6.000 exchange rate and essentially are the same currency pairs under the banner of a different nation yet movements are exactly the same. Together, all offer 3 of the exact same trades.
USD/BRL close 5.2374, targets 5.3975,
highs 5.3184
USD/CNY Close 6.4325, target 6.4681,
highs 6.4570, Lows 6.4070
USD/DKK Close 6.1137, target 6.1650,
highs 6.1627, Lows 6.1038
USD/HRK Close 6.1941, target 6.2573,
highs 6.2402, Lows 6.1796
USD/HUF Close 294.70, target 298.59,
highs 296.51, Lows 293.44
USD/PLN Close 3.7426, target 3.7633 and 3.7727,
highs 3.7734, Lows 3.7355
USD/RON Close 4.0503, target 4.0715,
highs 4.0846, Lows 4.0446
USD/RUB Close 73.79, target 74.70 and 74.96
Highs 74.68, Lows 73.56
USD/TRY short 8.2818 and 8.3155, target 8.1470
Actual 8.2919, Lows 8.2172 +800 pips
USD/ZAR Close 14.0593, target 14.1871
Highs 14.1430, Lows 13.9577
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
