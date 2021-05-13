For the EM week, only targets and closes were offered.

In the medium range currencies, USD/DKK and USD/HRK were clear winners with 600 and 700 pip ranges. Wide rangers USD/BRL at 800 pips, USD/TRY at 2200 and USD/ZAR at 1800 completes overall ranges. Poor performers include USD/HUF at 300 pips, USD/PLN at 300, USD/RON 300. USD/CNY at 500 pips outperformed.

To exclude wide rangers USD/BRL, USD/TRY and USD/ZAR, overall EM ranges over the past 4 and 5 weeks has been dead to performances. USD/PLN, USD/RON, USD/BRL, USD/DKK and USD/HRK should trade minimum 1000 pip weekly ranges. USD/HUF at 300 pips should trade easily 6 and 700 pip ranges.

USD/DKK, USD/HRK and USD/CNY all contain a 6.000 exchange rate and essentially are the same currency pairs under the banner of a different nation yet movements are exactly the same. Together, all offer 3 of the exact same trades.

USD/BRL close 5.2374, targets 5.3975,

highs 5.3184

USD/CNY Close 6.4325, target 6.4681,

highs 6.4570, Lows 6.4070

USD/DKK Close 6.1137, target 6.1650,

highs 6.1627, Lows 6.1038

USD/HRK Close 6.1941, target 6.2573,

highs 6.2402, Lows 6.1796

USD/HUF Close 294.70, target 298.59,

highs 296.51, Lows 293.44

USD/PLN Close 3.7426, target 3.7633 and 3.7727,

highs 3.7734, Lows 3.7355

USD/RON Close 4.0503, target 4.0715,

highs 4.0846, Lows 4.0446

USD/RUB Close 73.79, target 74.70 and 74.96

Highs 74.68, Lows 73.56

USD/TRY short 8.2818 and 8.3155, target 8.1470

Actual 8.2919, Lows 8.2172 +800 pips

USD/ZAR Close 14.0593, target 14.1871

Highs 14.1430, Lows 13.9577