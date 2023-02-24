USD/CNH: End of impulse hints at a fall in a bearish correction

USDCNH seems to be forming a double zigzag w-x-y of a cycle degree. By the beginning of this month, the bearish intervening wave x has come to an end, it looks like a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
It is assumed that in the last section of the chart, the actionary wave Y is being constructed. Perhaps it will take the form of a standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.
The primary impulse wave Ⓐ could come to an end, so in the near future the price may be adjusted in the wave Ⓑ. Its finale is expected near 6.802. At that level, it will be at 50% of impulse Ⓐ.
In the second option, the price can continue to move up in the primary impulse wave Ⓐ.
It is possible that at the moment only two intermediate sub-waves (1)-(2) have been completed in the impulse Ⓐ. In the near future, the price may rise in impulse (3) to 7.037. At that level, it will be at the 200% Fibonacci extension of impulse (1).
An approximate scheme of possible future movement is shown on the chart.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.