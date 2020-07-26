- Loonie trails other majors in rise against the dollar.
- US rise in Covid cases and potential damage a concern for the closely allied Canadian economy.
- Dollar/Canada remains just above its pre-pandemic level.
The USD/CAD made one attempt to join the other major pairs in selling the US Dollar pushing it to 1.3350 on Thursday but the support held and returning worries on the virus spread in the states exacerbated by the unexpected rise in initial jobless claims ended the essay.
A delay in the next US fiscal stimulus package and China’s retaliatory closing of the American consulate in Chengdu after the US shut China’s Houston consulate added to the risk-off sentiment at week end and the USD/CAD closed at 1.3416.
Improving US employment numbers in May and June, better than expected purchasing managers indexes and a lively gain in new home sales last month have been undermined by unemployment claims which have yet to drop below 1.3 million and rose to 1.416 million in the latest July 17 week. Behind the concern for the US labor market is the wider worry that rising Covid cases in the South and West will inevitably hamper if not force a retreat in the economic recovery.
Canadian statistics were supportive of the loonie though retail sales in May were not quite as buoyant as expected recovering 18.7% of April’s 25% loss. Inflation was more than twice as potent in June as forecast climbing 0.8% on a 0.4% predictions and 0.7% annually on a 0.3% forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.68% on Friday, the S&P 500 shed 0.62% and the Nasdaq 0.92%. Treasury rates were slightly lower on the week with the 10-year closing at 0.587% after opening on Monday at 0.623% and the 2-year yield opening at 0.143% and finishing at 0.149%.
While the US equity losses on Thursday and Friday came after strong gains in July are likely profit taking, the dollar weakness against the euro, the aussie and kiwi over the past three weeks has the more specific cause of the economic concerns over the pandemic and for the euro the completion of the European Union recovery fund.
USD/CAD outlook
The Canadian economy and its dollar have two main concerns that are inhibiting its full rise in concert with the other majors.
First its position as the biggest US trading partner makes it susceptible to American economic weakness should the pandemic again force a US shutdown. Second its resource dependent GDP needs a global recovery to prosper, a very uncertain prospect even with the massive spending of the world’s central banks and governments.
West Texas Intermediate has had a very restricted range of $38.54--$42.40 in July, hardly the stuff of a global economic recovery.
Reuters
The loonie’s restraints should not prevent its improvement against the dollar in the week ahead, but it will likely move less against it North American colleague than its overseas competitors.
Canada statistics July 20-July 24
Tuesday
Retail sales rose 18.7% in May, less than the 20% forecast following April’s 25% drop. Sales ex-autos climbed 10%, less than half the 22% decline in April.
Wednesday
Inflation added 0.8% in June, twice its forecast following May’s 0.3% increase. On the year it rose 0.7% on a 0.3% prediction and May’s 0.4% gain.
The Bank of Canada core CPI rose 0.4% on the month and 1.1% on the year in June after -0.1% and 0.7% respectively in May.
FXStreet
US statistics July 20-July 24
Wednesday
Existing home sales rose 20.7% in June to a 4.72 million annual rate missing the estimates of 24.5% and 4.78 million. May’s numbers were -9.7% and 3.91 million.
Thursday
Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly to 1.416 million in the July 17 week. They had been predicted to remain at 1.3 million. Continuing claims dropped to 16.197 million from 17.304 million, 17.067 million had been forecast.
Friday
IHS Markit’s manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 as expected in July from 49.8 in June. Services PMI climbed to 51 as forecast from 47.9 in June
New home sales rose 13.8% in June far more than the 4% prediction to an annual rate of 776,000. May's revised increase was 19.8% and a rate of 682,000.
FXStreet
Canada statistics July 27-July 31
FXStreet
US statistics July 27-July 31
USD/CAD technical outlook
The relative strength index at 37.34 is at it weakest point since June 10. The moving averages are unusually mixed with the 200-day the lowest at 1.3516 reinforcing at 1.3515 resistance line.The 21-day at 1.3551 is in the middle of the June 12 to July 20 range and the 100-day is well out of the picture at 1.3842.
Resistance: 1.3515; 1.3600; 1.3700; 1.3735; 1.3800
Support: 1.3350; 1.3300; 1.3265; 1.3200; 1.3150
USD/CAD sentiment poll
The uniformly bullish view is somewhat at odds with the results of the last few weeks of trading. Though the support at 1.3350 held the bearing pressure from the overall USD weakness is likely to crack that foundation. The rationale is that there is much less to the recent dollar weakness than meets the eye. Yes, the Europeans have finally agreed on a recovery fund and markets took that as a reason to break the euro ranges of the past few weeks, but the prospects of the US economy are no worse and probably still a good deal better than that of the EU and once that reality set in the US dollar could well regain status.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700
EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.
GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback
The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.
Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings
Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood.
BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark
WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark.