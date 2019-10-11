USD/CAD forecast: Trade optimism and higher oil to underpin basis for downside correction

- USD/CAD bears take back control on trade deal optimism and higher oil prices.
- Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve sentiment remains key.
- Oil prices extend upside correction to 21-DMA.
- Forex poll offers a bearish bias for USD/CAD over near to longer-term forecasts.
USD/CAD's recovery in October through the 200-day moving average was short-lived - By the end of the week, funds gave up all of October's advances and fell to the lowest level since 11th September's business. A fundamental shift in risk appetite, if sustained, could be the catalyst to see a meaningful retreatment of the summer bull trend with the 1.30 handle on the cards.
This was the week:
Oil prices recovered out from the $51 handle and pierced the 21-day moving average as risk appetite returned late in the week. However, the Middle East and tanker wars will remain a roadblock to the market's psyche and while there has been some good ground covered between the US and China following the week's trade talks, there are still mountains to be climbed going forward.
There were key data events throughout the week for the pair, but trade talks were taking the spotlight. It was a coin of two sides which made for volatility in markets leading into Friday's critical meeting between Trump and China's Vice Premier and trade leader, Liu. However, it appears that there was positive progress made in the negotiations and a phase 1 deal has been agreed in principle, which will bring some relief to tensions. "We are very close to ending trade war," Trump said, announcing some details of the phase 1 deal on Friday.
Key CAD events:
Unemployment continued to fall in Canada. The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in September from 5.7% in August and came in better than the market expectation of 5.7%. The total number of employed increased 53,700 and surpassed analysts' estimate of 10,000 by a wide margin.
For the week ahead, on the 16th of Oct, headline inflation will take the focus. "We look for headline inflation to edge higher to 2.0% in September with prices down 0.3% m/m. Energy and food prices will exert a drag on the headline index, while a correction in airfares will weigh on the ex. food & energy component. However, the BoC's preferred measures should hold at 2.0% on average, which will allow the BoC to remain patient on the sidelines in October," analysts at TD Securities explained.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Oct 10
|12:30
|
|
-0.3%
|
|
-0.4%
|12:30
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
-0.1%
|Friday, Oct 11
|12:30
|
|
53.7K
|
10.0K
|
81.1K
|12:30
|
|
4.25%
|
|
3.78%
|12:30
|
|
65.7%
|
65.8%
|
65.8%
|12:30
|
|
5.5%
|
5.7%
|
5.7%
|Monday, Oct 14
|24h
|
CAD Thanksgiving Day
|
|
|
|
|Wednesday, Oct 16
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$12.45B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$-1.17B
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|Thursday, Oct 17
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-1.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
56.5K
|
49.3K
Key U.S. events:
Headline Consumer Price Index was a disappointment but failed to really rip into the Dollar as the focus remained on conflicting trade talk headlines in the build-up to Friday's showdown between Trump and China's Vice Premier and trade leader, Liu. Nonetheless, there was some downside in the buck and the data likely have little effect on the Fed's calculus for the near-ter, with the markets pricing in a rate cut at the end of this month - Headline inflation for September came in at 0.0% month on month (0.023% unrounded), keeping the annual rate unchanged at 1.7% year on year.
Next week brings US Retail Sales and Industrial Production - Another firm 0.4% increase in Retail Sales for September and for the key control group should be a reminder to markets that the US consumer fundamentals remain sound although the optimism there could be off-set by a slowdown in industrial production - "We expect IP to slow from its solid 0.6% m/m jump in August to 0.2% in September, largely reflecting fading manufacturing output and despite an expected rebound in growth for the utilities sector. We project a flat print for manufacturing, as less supportive global demand and continued trade uncertainty continues to drag production lower," analysts at TD Securities argued.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Oct 11
|12:30
|
|
-1.6%
|
-1.8%
|
-2.0%
|12:30
|
|
-1.6%
|
-1.5%
|
-1.4%
|14:00
|
|
96.0
|
92.0
|
93.2
|17:00
|
|
712
|
|
710
|17:15
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$-200B
|19:00
|
|
|
|
|19:30
|
|
$54.1K
|
|
$9.4K
|19:30
|
|
355.1K
|
|
389.3K
|19:30
|
|
$275.6K
|
|
$269.0K
|Monday, Oct 14
|24h
|
USD Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|Tuesday, Oct 15
|12:30
|
|
|
0.8
|
2.0
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.68%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.69%
|Wednesday, Oct 16
|12:00
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|14:00
|
|
|
68
|
68
|14:30
|
|
|
|
2.927M
|18:00
|
USD Fed's Beige Book
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
|
|20:00
|
|
|
$66.6B
|
$43.8B
|20:00
|
|
|
$23.1B
|
$84.3B
|20:30
|
|
|
|
4.13M
|Thursday, Oct 17
|12:30
|
|
|
-26.0%
|
8.2% Revised from 7.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
-8.6%
|
12.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.320M
|
1.364M
|12:30
|
|
|
1.365M
|
1.425M Revised from 1.419M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.684M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
213.75K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
210K
|12:30
|
|
|
7.1
|
12.0
|13:15
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.6%
|13:15
|
|
|
77.8%
|
77.9%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
98B
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|20:20
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Oct 18
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|15:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
712
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$54.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$275.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
355.1K
USD/CAD Technical Analysis
USD/CAD dropped back to the 50% Fibonacci mean reversion of the July rally to September highs and en-route to the 61.8% retracement target around the 1.3150s which guard prospects for the July lows that guard a run to 1.30 the figure. On the upside, bulls are going to be set on the Friday's session highs that meets the 200-day moving average at 1.3286.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD Forecast Poll
The Forex Forecast Poll is a sentiment tool that highlights near and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts which shows a neutral bias for USD/CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.
GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging.
USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line
US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.
China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China
According to Cristina Alesci, business and politics correspondent for CNN, China has officially invited the United States (US) Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.